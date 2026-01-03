Marta Havryshko, a historian specializing in Holocaust Pedagogy and Antisemitism Studies at the Strassler Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, examines Ukraine's ethno-nationalist legacy and its anti-Semitic past. She highlights instances of anti-Jewish violence and pogroms, noting that many Ukrainians, including prisoners of war, collaborated with German auxiliary units during World War II, particularly in the formation of a Ukrainian SS battalion within the Waffen-SS. Havryshko points out a significant gap in the national memory of Ukraine, where the suffering of Jewish individuals is acknowledged only superficially, while Ukrainian involvement in pogroms remains largely unrecognized. She critiques the portrayal of Ukrainian nationalist heroes—freedom fighters who often engaged in ethnic cleansing—as central figures in history, with their narrative overshadowing the suffering they inflicted on others, thus creating a hierarchy of suffering in the retelling of Ukraine's past. Havryshko traces the revival of historical celebrations of ethno-nationalists, such as Stepan Bandera, while noting the reluctance of contemporary Ukrainian leaders to confront the existence of neo-Nazi elements within the military. Referencing her research on the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, Havryshko discusses how Ukraine's neo-Nazi groups have historically found support in the West, largely due to their value as intelligence sources during the Cold War, despite being specifically labeled as “fascists” and “murderers” in CIA reports. Similarly today, Havryshko notes how the mythology of the Ukraine hero continues within the current war with Russia, as the stories of the sexual violence perpetrated by Ukraine forces are elided, not least because the victims of sexual violence in this conflict are primarily men and boys.