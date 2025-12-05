Alison Gaffney, a mother of two from Corby, Northamptonshire, discusses how she and her partner, Andy Hinde, learned in 2018 that their seventeen-month-old son was diagnosed with a rare cancer, which they believe was caused by the botched disposal of millions of tonnes of contaminated waste after the closure of Europe’s largest steelworks in Corby, Northamptonshire, in 1980. While a 2009 civil case linked the council’s negligent clean-up of the site to a cluster of birth defects in local children in the 1980s and 1990s, dramatised earlier this year in the Netflix series Toxic Town, Gaffney tells a different part of this story which addresses the environmental contamination in Corby and those who have experienced childhood cancer dating back to 1984. Now, leading a campaign which represents approximately 50 families, Gaffney recounts the group’s struggle to access environmental information and how recently these families have been denied valuable data by the council after requesting a list of sites in Corby that were potentially contaminated following the steelworks’ closure in 1980, through the reclamation of the steelworks that began in 1984 and continued through the 1990s. Expounding the group’s ongoing struggle to have the local council cooperate with the parents’ request to reveal the areas of contaminated land in and around Corby, to test for contamination, and for the government to create a national registry that records the precise locations of environmental damage as per Zane’s Law, Gaffney maintains that her mission is to ensure that there will never again be cases of childhood cancer due to preventable ecological damage such as that which occurred in Corby.