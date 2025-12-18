Nidhi Srinivas, Professor of Management at the New School, discusses his latest book, Against NGOs: A Critical Perspective on Civil Society, Management, and Development (Cambridge University Press, 2025), which brings together management and development studies to offer a critical perspective on NGOs, describing how they emerged as key agents of development. Analysing the historical and shifting roles that NGOs play as agents of development and disseminators of management doctrines, Srinivas elaborates how these organisations function in this current epoch of capitalist crisis, where universities today retain direct links to NGO managerialism and policy creation. He reviews the current age where we are on the verge of another global recession and world war while relying on Gramsci’s Prison Notebooks as a beacon for reading how we might see the world “differently” which he views as a political task, stating: “I would argue that the problem today is that a lot of education and the spheres of civil society where NGOs are based are not actually eager to offer that kind of a critique.” Observing how NGOs are often intimately connected to the system of power and delineating how the earliest definition of an NGO had nothing whatsoever to do with international development, Srinivas examines the mechanisms between governments, international agencies and civil society interrogating the relationship each holds to power, shying away from simplifying the role of NGOs as merely bad actors or glorifying the role of civil society. Srinivas emphasises the importance of critical theory and the Frankfurt School in his analysis of NGOs, confirming how ideas are shaped by history and that, in order to tackle the stages of capitalism, it is incumbent upon us to interrogate capitalism’s commitment to wealth, inequality, and how these ideas work within our souls.