Sall Grover, the founder and CEO of the female-only social networking app Giggle, discusses the Tickle v Giggle federal court case which opened up the conversation in Australia about the right to female-only spaces. Considering how she was legally pursued for making business decisions based on biological reality, Grover elaborates how the Giggle court case perfectly illustrates the larger global situation where women must fight for women-only spaces within the real world where women are being told that if they fail to see men as women, they must endure harassment, the threat of unemployment, public shaming, defamatory campaigns and/or are instructed to undergo re-education. Discussing how the sexism she experienced during her career as a screenwriter in Hollywood prepared her for the gender debate, Grover covers the wider implications of what is being foisted upon women and society at large—especially children. Observing how children over the past five years are being taught that everyone has a “gender identity,” Grover analyses how this political lie has been completely decontextualised from its extremely recent birth: “You could just assume that this has always been taught… [These children] are not being given the context of this which makes it even crueller.”