Miriam Grossman MD, board certified in child, adolescent and adult psychiatry, discusses her latest book Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness (2023) and the social epidemic that has hit Western countries—that of the medicalisation of gender, its impacts on children and adolescents across North America, and the wider landscape of gender ideology. Deconstructing the delusion of “gender-affirming care,” Grossman unapologetically critiques one of the greatest medical scandals of the past century that has taken hold of medical institutions across the United States and Canada. Pronouncing what was not so many years ago truisms, Grossman vituperates how there is no “third sex” and “no spetrum of sex” noting the crusade of misinformation that has shattered the lives of many of her teenage and young adult patients in recent years. Having witnessed the devastation that gender ideology has wrought, having shattered the lives of many of her own patients and that of their families, Grossman criticises how age-old stereotypes of gender have been allowed to take root and flourish through the perversion of language and the conterminous invention of a “gender identity,” an ideology which she traces back to John Money, a New Zealand American psychologist who founded the Gender Identity Clinic at Johns Hopkins University. Tracing how gender ideology has captured the medical profession today, Grossman details the medical fraud that has taken hold of our society and institutions and destroyed the somatic and psychological health of thousands putting these individuals at risk of an array of medical conditions due to the effects of synthetic cross-sex hormones.