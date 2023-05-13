Paul Kingsnorth discusses the current debate within western culture where the postmodern and classical views of the world are at odds—those who believe in objective truth are pit against those who believe reality is a social construction. Discussing the west’s embrace of gender ideology, Kingsnorth notes the resistance to material reality conterminous to the embrace of technology while criticising the crisis of modernity where many believe humans can “remake” themselves while contending that any critique of this pretence over nature is itself a form of oppression. Examining the transgender movement on a wider spectrum where transhumanism and artificial intelligence also coexist, Kingsnorth observes how all these movements challenge biology, nature, and objective truth while positioning modern humanity in a “godlike way” that pretends we are can all be genderless, posthuman, and permeant, seizing the postmodern claim that “we can effectively become gods.” Kingsnorth criticises how the discourses around technology today attempt to view embodiment as a form of oppression, while noting that those who defend nature or objective truth are viewed as oppressors. Analysing the scale of institutional capture, Kingsnorth discerns how in addition to gender ideology, the language of race and white supremacy, all transplants from the United States, are being weaponised today across Europe to divide people into racial groups, setting people against each other while creating a war against the human body, human relationships, and the family.