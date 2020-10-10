Savage Minds

Noam Chomsky
Noam Chomsky

Oct 10, 2020
Savage Minds presents its launch podcast with Noam Chomsky who speaks with Julian Vigo about the international mitigation efforts for dealing with COVID-19, US politics, ecological catastrophe, internationalism, feminism and identity politics. Chomsky lays bare the situation of politics within and outside the United States and why the left needs to focus on working class issues, public health, and the current ecological disaster.

