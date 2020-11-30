Savage Minds

Marcus Evans
Marcus Evans

Nov 30, 2020
Marcus Evans is a former governor of the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation where he also served as Consultant Psychotherapist and Associate Clinical Director of Adult and Adolescent Service at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust. In this episode Evans discusses the 400 percent rise in referrals to the Tavistock Centre in north London, the only National Health Service (NHS) clinic in Britain that treats children with gender-identity developmental issues. Discussing changes within the clinical psychiatric practices treating gender dysphoria, the powerful lobby groups and NGOs pushing “gender affirmative” approaches, the shift in doctor-patient relations and the explosion of cases among adolescent girls, Evans analyses the mutations in theoretical and practical approaches to childhood gender dysphoria in recent decades.

