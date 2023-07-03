Kit Klarenberg, investigative journalist and editor-in-chief of The Grayzone UK, discusses his detainment by UK counter-terrorism police on 17 May at Luton Airport when he arrived from Belgrade, Serbia. With the threat of arrest held over him if he didn’t comply, Klarenberg was interrogated, had his bank cards, electronic devices and SD cards seized, his fingerprints and photo taken, his shoes removed, his DNA taken and he was subjected to a five-hour interrogation. While all this was ostensibly conducted under Schedule 3 to the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019, Klarenberg observes how this law gives British law enforcement wide latitude to detain and harass individuals deemed to be taking part in a “hostile activity” whereby according to this Act an individual “can pose a state threat on behalf of a hostile foreign power without them intending to or the foreign power whose interest they are serving knowing.” Klarenberg contextualises what happened to him in May, elaborating on the bizarre interrogation through which he was subject, placing his experience within the context of recent draconian EU sanctions against state-owned Russian media outlets (RT and Sputnik) and the crackdown on legitimate speech under the aegis of "Russian disinformation."