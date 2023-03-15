Canadian researcher Dr. Jessica Rose discusses her work around myriad facets of the COVID-19 pandemic—from the virus mitigation measures to the vaccine. Covering her research on the descriptive analysis of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data surrounding the Covid-19 “vaccine,” Rose notes how propaganda was established an early-on during the pandemic where the politicisation of the coronvirus put science far behind the various political agendas being spun. Rose also discusses her November 2021 paper, co-authored with Peter A. McCullough MD, MPH, “A Report on Myocarditis Adverse Events in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) in Association with COVID-19 Injectable Biological Products” discussing how the highest reporting of myocarditis was among 15-year-old males after the second dose of the Covid-19 “vaccine.” Despite this paper having been peer-reviewed with no reported issues as to the content of the paper’s data or accuracy, it was withdrawn, a move which Rose deems politically motivated. Detailing the misuse of science from the beginning of the pandemic in what she characterises a “pandemic of testing,” Rose explains how the widespread use of PCR tests—instead of the more accurate antibody tests—functioned to inflate case numbers while instilling fear within a public that was subjected to unecessarily invasive procedures while being subjected to campaigns of false information by government agencies and legacy media that led people to believe that the PCR test was diagnostic when in fact it was anything but.