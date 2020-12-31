Philosopher, Heather Brunskell-Evans, joins Savage Minds for the our end of year broadcast in her analysis of the current pushback against lockdown to include the recent writings of Italian philosopher, Giorgio Agamben, who has harshly critiqued current virus mitigation in a series of essays and At What Point are We? this year.
1×
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:38:58
-1:38:58
Savage Minds Podcast
This podcast takes on investigative current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.This podcast takes on investigative current events, social commentary, the arts & politics through discussions with experts in the field.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Heather Brunskell-Evans
Writes Heather’s Substack Subscribe
Recent Episodes