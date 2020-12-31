Savage Minds

Dec 31, 2020
Philosopher, Heather Brunskell-Evans, joins Savage Minds for the our end of year broadcast in her analysis of the current pushback against lockdown to include the recent writings of Italian philosopher, Giorgio Agamben, who has harshly critiqued current virus mitigation in a series of essays and At What Point are We? this year.

