Oct 24, 2020
Heather Brunskell-Evans discusses John Stuart Mill, Michel Foucault, identity politics, the current philosophical and legal discourses on sexual violence, and the politics of “kindness” with Julian Vigo. Focussing upon many of the misrepresentations of Foucault’s work in recent years, Brunskell-Evans offers ways in which we might better understand liberalism and how Foucault asks us to consider both the body and our presumed freedoms.

