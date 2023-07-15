Bev Jackson, a founding member of the Gay Liberation Front (1970), discusses how she and Kate Harris, concerned by the implications of Stonewall’s decision to alter its definition of sexual orientation in 2015 from “same-sex attracted” to “same-gender attracted,” co-founded LGB Alliance in 2019. Jackson details how by 2021, LGB Alliance had its status as a registered charity challenged by another British charity, Mermaids, accusing LGB Alliance of having “gone beyond the boundaries of civilised debate.” Historicising how much time, engery, and money this legal challenge cost LGB Alliance over the past two years, Jackson describes in detail how the witnesses from the opposing side in court seemed “entirely unprepared, as if they’d been grabbed off the street and sort of stuck there, adding, “They didn’t seem to have any notion at all of what they were there for.” Describing the problems current within gender ideology and its current social, political and medical manifestations today—from its anti-science narrative to its homophobia to the sterilisation of gay youth—Jackson argues against the medicalisation model that is being presented as foreward-thinking, adding, “The greatest trick that is being played upon the world is that this is progressive, that this is kind, and that this is good. It is outrageous and it is homophobic rubbish!”