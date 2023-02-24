Aaron Kheriaty, a physician specialicing in psychiatry and author of The New Abnormal: The Rise of the Biomedical Security State (2022), discusses the collateral harms of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the lack of public debate regarding these subjects. Reviewing his lawsuit against the University of California regarding the University’s vaccine mandate and the lack of informed consents, a central principle of medical ethics designed to prevent the kind of abuses that prevailed during Nazi Germany, Kheriaty discusses his refusal to take the vaccine after his former employer moved ahead with a vaccine mandate, violating ethical principles that he not only maintained professionally but which he also professed in the classroom. Kheriaty compares the social control of certain historical periods, criticising the “new paradigm of governance” under lockdown that went far beyond that of Italian fascism where citizens were made to follow strict rules, quarantines, social isolation, and relinquish freedoms not even seen during the bombing of London during the Second World War. Vituperating the government-sponsored smear campaigns of medical professionals who questioned the official government policies all the way through the vaccine mandates, Kheriaty argues that the truth must emerge from government agencies and institutions that need to take responsibility for the harms of lockdown policies, vaccine mandates, and the censorship regime that is now being evidenced through the Twitter files.