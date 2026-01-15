Savage Minds

Geoff Bower
3h
Geoff Bower's avatar
Geoff Bower
3h

And our government claims to be uncertain why there has been a rise in antisemitism in our country. Turning a blind eye to the wanton destruction of Gaza and the Genocide of Palestinians, I can't criticise Israel's actions for fear of being branded an antisemite.

It's such a mystery to everyone now we must have a hasty Royal Commission into "Hate Speech" and that bizarre definition of "Antisemitism".

Never mind that the surviving arrested gunman has yet to be tried for his [alleged] murders and the legal minefield of a Commission into his and his father's guilt or innocence including their motivations for targeting a Jewish celebration. Perhaps the definition of the "Truce" in Gaza will be examined and included in the list of drivers of hatred. Then we'll have some brilliant recommendations on averting our gaze in the name of Cultural Safety and we'll all feel better.

