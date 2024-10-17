Savage Minds

Nuclear Fever
War Mongering on Iran
  
Binoy Kampmark
Asylum Seekers To Be Deported From Italy
Meloni’s Deal with Albania Will House Asylum Seekers in Detention Centres or Prisons
  
Ana Vračar
“Text Me You Haven’t Died”
My Sister was the 166th Doctor to Be Murdered in Gaza
  
Ramzy Baroud
When Children Are Murdered, What Is There To Celebrate?
Nobel Prize Winner, Han Kang, Compares Genocide in Gaza to Hiroshima and Nagasaki
  
Vijay Prashad
The India-Canada-US Triangle
Merits an Honest Political Dialogue
  
M.K. Bhadrakumar
Berlin Activists Protest Rio Tinto
Mining Group Plans Lihium Extraction Project in Loznica, Serbia
  
Ana Vračar
Gustavo Petro
The Politicians of the Future and the Blockages of the Present
  
Boaventura de Sousa Santos
PEN Pinter Prize Acceptance Speech
"No Propaganda on Earth Can Hide the Wound That Is Palestine"
  
Arundhati Roy
Israel’s War on the United Nations
UN Interim Force in Lebanon Is Facing Continuous Harassment by the IDF
  
Binoy Kampmark
Is Kamala 2024 Clinton 2016?
Republican Endorsements, Running to the Right on Foreign Policy—Where Have We Seen This Before?
  
Branko Marcetic
Between Russia and Iran
All Is Well That Ends Well
  
M.K. Bhadrakumar
Belgium’s Local Elections Bring New Gains
Workers’ Party Made Impressive Gains
  
Ana Vračar
