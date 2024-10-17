Savage Minds
Nuclear Fever
War Mongering on Iran
2 hrs ago
Binoy Kampmark
1
Asylum Seekers To Be Deported From Italy
Meloni’s Deal with Albania Will House Asylum Seekers in Detention Centres or Prisons
2 hrs ago
Ana Vračar
1
“Text Me You Haven’t Died”
My Sister was the 166th Doctor to Be Murdered in Gaza
13 hrs ago
Ramzy Baroud
118
When Children Are Murdered, What Is There To Celebrate?
Nobel Prize Winner, Han Kang, Compares Genocide in Gaza to Hiroshima and Nagasaki
Oct 16
Vijay Prashad
15
The India-Canada-US Triangle
Merits an Honest Political Dialogue
Oct 16
M.K. Bhadrakumar
1
Berlin Activists Protest Rio Tinto
Mining Group Plans Lihium Extraction Project in Loznica, Serbia
Oct 16
Ana Vračar
3
Gustavo Petro
The Politicians of the Future and the Blockages of the Present
Oct 15
Boaventura de Sousa Santos
6
PEN Pinter Prize Acceptance Speech
"No Propaganda on Earth Can Hide the Wound That Is Palestine"
Oct 15
Arundhati Roy
19
Israel’s War on the United Nations
UN Interim Force in Lebanon Is Facing Continuous Harassment by the IDF
Oct 15
Binoy Kampmark
10
Is Kamala 2024 Clinton 2016?
Republican Endorsements, Running to the Right on Foreign Policy—Where Have We Seen This Before?
Oct 14
Branko Marcetic
17
Between Russia and Iran
All Is Well That Ends Well
Oct 14
M.K. Bhadrakumar
2
Belgium’s Local Elections Bring New Gains
Workers’ Party Made Impressive Gains
Oct 14
Ana Vračar
3
