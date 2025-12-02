Haqooq e Khalq Party poster regarding the march on 24 November.

Hundreds of workers in Pakistan’s Lahore marched to the city’s labor department last week to press for the immediate implementation of the minimum wages announced earlier this year.

The protesters shouted slogans against the government claiming it has failed to address the basic concerns of the workers in the country, most of whom are struggling to fulfill their basic needs despite working overtime.

Protesters accompanied by a large number of women and children also raised the issue of rising prices of basic commodities such as wheat flour which make it even more difficult for them to live a decent life on such low salaries.

They specifically accused Punjab’s provincial government of running a “cosmetic governance” model which fails to address even the basic issues faced by the majority of people in the province.

The government in Punjab, the country’s largest province, is led by the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Nawaz) which also leads the federal government with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as an alliance partner. The country’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, also hails from PML-N.

Protesters were led by Baba Latif Ansari, president of the left-wing Haqooq-e-Halq Party (HKP) and other leaders. Baba Lateef addressed the protesters accusing the government of protecting the interest of economic elites at the cost of the lives of thousands of workers and their family members asking it to deliver on what it promised.

The HKP claimed that the government had issued a notification earlier this year in June after months of protest and strikes to raise the minimum wages in the country to PKR 40,000 (USD 142) and enforce basic safety regulations at workplaces.

However, months since the notifications were issued, workers have continued to receive salaries way below the minimum wage announced by the government with no improvement in their working conditions or safety at the workplace. Meanwhile, rise in the prices of food items, electricity, and other basic necessities makes it difficult for the workers to survive.

A large number of protesters were workers who had been fired from work arbitrarily by factory owners. One of the demands of the protest was their reinstatement.

Betrayal of promises

Activists argue that workers in Pakistan in different sectors have been forced to accept low wages due to the weak trade union movement in the country and an alleged collaboration between the factory owners and the government.

Facing mounting pressure earlier this year, Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz was forced to announce a revision in minimum wages from Rs. 37,000 (USD 131) to PKR 40,000 (USD 142) in June.

While unions have been demanding a minimum wage of PKR 70,000 (USD 249) calling it a living wage, a part of them had welcomed the meager raise with the hope that it would in fact be implemented.

Unions have also raised the issue of guaranteeing all workers social security as it has never been implemented completely. Speaking to Peoples Dispatch, Irfan Ali, leader of the Mazdoor Kisan Party (MKP) claimed that there is also a need to organize a prolonged campaign and movement on the issue so that every worker gets the social security they deserve.

In August, after the government failed to implement even a meager raise in the minimum wage, workers in several factories in Faisalabad, Gunjarwala, Lahore, and other parts of Punjab went on an indefinite strike.

The strikes went on for weeks despite pressure from the factory owners and the government. It only ended after the factory owners were forced to sign agreements to implement the revised wages.

Several factory owners had refused to sign any such agreement at the time, forcing the workers to end the strike to avoid retrenchment. Most of these factory owners continue to pay lower wages in defiance of the government order.

Haider Butt, vice president of the HKP, told Peoples Dispatch that the protest also addressed the issue of the 27th amendment, claiming it defies the basic democratic structure in the country and further marginalizes the voices of the working class.

Butt also claimed that the protest provided an important example for others that it is necessary to be part of a union and fight for their rights.