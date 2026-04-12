Still from La Société du spectacle. For. Guy Debord, 1973

To look at her without shame is to be ontologically dead.

Watch the clip once, then step away.

A toddler, shrouded in a torn party dress, stumbles through chaos toward a piece of bread.

Now ask yourself: what does this image do—and what does it prevent you from seeing?

In the Western digital feed, we are constantly shown images designed to provoke a fleeting pang of conscience. The video of this Palestinian toddler is not only a tragedy, but also a test of how our civilisation processes suffering—and a clue to what it must conceal in order to function.

The “Human Animal”

The video first reminded me of Jacques Derrida’s animot (a portmanteau of animal and mots, words). Derrida recounted the experience of being naked, in his bathroom, under the intense gaze of his cat. He was struck by a sense of shame or embarrassment, which led him to reflect on what it means to be seen naked by a creature that is itself “naked without knowing it.”

By reducing the toddler to rags and hunger, the occupying power attempts to strip away her humanity, leaving only the “human animal”—which is how Palestinians were referred to by the Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in October 2023.Yet, as Derrida argued in The Animal That Therefore I Am, the gaze of the animot is not lost. Rather, it works as a profound injunction.

The toddler is not a Cartesian machine merely reacting to the stimulus of hunger. Her stumbling gait is an autobiographical movement. As she approaches the camera, we are stripped of our pretences of moral superiority by the silent, singular presence of a being who has been reduced to the biological, and yet stubbornly refuses to be erased.

Hontologie: Shame and Truth

This encounter should, by all rights, trigger a terminal state of shame. In Seminar XVII, Jacques Lacan posited that shameand truth overlap. He argued that we live in a world that tries to eliminate shame because this feeling signals that we are touching a “truth.” He even coined the term hontologie (a pun on ontology and honte, shame) to suggest that our very being is tied to this capacity for shame.

In the context of this clip, true shame arises when our “ego-ideal”—our image of ourselves as moral, civilized, and humanitarian—is stripped away, exposing our complicity in the destruction of the Other. The “veil” of our civilization—our talk of human rights, international law, and “never again”—is ripped aside to reveal the traumatic Real: a world where a child’s starvation becomes structurally embedded in the dominant geopolitical order.

In Lacanian terms, this toddler is the “stain” (tache) in the picture; the objet a (the unconscious object-cause of desire) in our visual field: the gaze that looks back and catches us in the act of our own complicity. To look at her without shame is to be ontologically dead.

The Society of the Spectacle: Exterminating the Gaze

Why do such images tend to fail to ignite a revolution in ourconscience? One of the reasons is that the Western power structure operates as a “society of spectacle.” Guy Debordargued, paraphrasing Marx, that the spectacle is “not a collection of images, but a social relation among people, mediated by images”, where “all that was once lived has become mere representation.” In the case of the Palestinian toddler, Western ideology attempts to perform a political extermination of the gaze by turning the Real of her conditioninto a spectacle.

When the video goes viral, it is framed within a scopic regime that prioritises affect over thinking. The viewer is encouraged to feel intense pity, but this pity functions as a screen. By crying over the toddler, the viewer performs a moral ritual that discharges the gaze. The “stain” is cleaned; the toddler is transformed from a “gaze that judges” into a “picture that moves.”

By saturating the viewer with intense emotion, the spectacle performs something like a “shame-ectomy.” We are encouraged to feel pity precisely to avoid feeling shame. Pity is vertical and patronizing, it places the viewer above the sufferer. Shame is horizontal, it collapses the hierarchy and implicates the viewer within the same structure. As Susan Sontag noted in Regarding the Pain of Others, such imagery can become a form of anaesthesia. The spectacle turns agony into “pathos-porn”—something we cry over and then swipe past.

For Sontag, the power structure uses these images to establish a distance between “us” (the observers) and “them” (the sufferers). The toddler in rags becomes a type—the eternal victim of a faraway conflict. This prevents the viewer from asking the essential question: How does our civilisation generate these conditions? The spectacle does not only manage what we feel; it manages what we are able to think.

The Production of Bare Life

This process is the aesthetic arm of what Giorgio Agamben called the production of “bare life” (zoe). The toddler has been stripped of her bios—her political life, her citizenship, her right to have rights—and reduced to pure biological existence.

Power views her as Homo Sacer: someone who can be sacrificed with impunity because she has already been excluded from the human polis. By focusing on her rags and hunger, we risk reinforcing her status as “bare life,” making her suffering appear as a biological fact rather than thedeliberate political output of our civilization.

Agency, Judgement

However, in the very dirt and chaos that seeks to bury her, thetoddler’s walk becomes a radical act of sovereignty. Despite the destruction of her world, her persistent, difficult movement forward is a reminder that there is something within the human that is indestructible. You can kill the infrastructure, you can bomb the bakeries, and you can shroud the world in rags, but this toddler is the manifestation of a will that exceeds power’s totalising ambition.

An instance of radical agency pierces through the spectacle. Being human is not a gift granted by the “civilised” West, but a stubborn, irreducible force that persists even in the zone of total dispossession.

The commentary on this video cannot be neutral. To watch this child is to be judged. We must reject the pity of the spectacle and inhabit the shame of the truth. We must recognize that the toddler’s rags are woven from the threads of our own political silence. Her walk is a gaze that refuses to be exterminated, a silence that reminds us: as long as she stumbles toward that bread, our world stands condemned by its own eyes.

Coda: The Other Side of the Coin

So, what is the object of the toddler’s gaze? It reminds usthat mass killings and dehumanisation today are inseparable from the coordinated management of geopolitics and capital. Gaza, Lebanon, and the escalation in Iran are not isolated events. They are being folded into a highly manipulative Western narrative that seeks to convert war into an explanation for the convulsions of a hyper-financialised economy and the justification for its rescue.

The point of these images is not merely to narrate conflict, but to narrate away the deeper crisis of the system itself—preparing the public to accept the next round of monetary injections, the next transfer of losses upward, the next socialisation of poverty and pain.

We will soon be told: the Middle East conflict has pushed the global economy to the brink of recession, which makesanother extraordinary intervention necessary. Private credit isalready in agony, and the US’s federal debt exceeds $38+ trillion—eight of which to be rolled over by the end of the year. As the spectacle of this war of aggression unfolds, the credit crunch will be recast as Middle Eastern fallout.

At some point soon the narrative will flip—Middle East chaos “forces” the Fed’s next trillion-dollar bailout, fleecing small investors while elites snatch fire-sale assets and turn them to gold before the votes are counted (midterms). And if Donald Trump is the agent of chaos, it is the financial elites whodecide how long the war lasts and how far it should go.

Walter Benjamin’s motto comes to mind: for every beggar,there is a myth. The toddler in rags is the other side of the religion of capital: a life reduced, exposed, and dispossessed so that the implosive systemic conditions that produced it can be extended.

Benjamin also suggested that the task of criticism is not merely to interpret images but to allow them to judge us. Some images carry this power. They do not ask for sympathy or pity; they expose the structures that make their existence possible.

And so she walks—through chaos, toward bread—as an image that judges us and leaves us nowhere to stand.