Buffaloes in the suburbs of the city are cooling their bodies in the sewage water by the Shatt al-Arab River. Photo credit: Younes Mohammad

Across the MENA region, governments are racing to secure water. Dams are raised, aquifers drilled deeper, desalination plants multiplied, and cross-border transfers negotiated. These investments were necessary. They prevented collapse. They bought time.

But time is no longer enough.

A hard truth now confronts the region: capturing water does not guarantee security.

Much of the water mobilized still escapes—rushing across degraded landscapes, flooding cities, draining aquifers, and leaving fields dry.

In one of the world’s most water-stressed regions, this is no longer an environmental issue.

It is a national security risk.

Water Scarcity Is Not Just About Rain

The MENA region is often portrayed as doomed by climate and geography. Low rainfall, rising temperatures, growing populations—these realities are real. But they are not the full story.

Rain still falls. Sometimes violently.

What is missing is the capacity of territories to retain, absorb, and recycle water.

Compacted soils, bare slopes, sealed urban surfaces: water runs fast, erodes, destroys, and disappears. Weeks later, drought returns. This cycle fuels food insecurity, rural collapse, urban flooding, and political instability.

The paradox—floods followed by shortages—is not a climate accident.

It is the signature of broken hydrological cycles.

Soil: The Region’s Most Overlooked Strategic Asset

Most water strategies focus on infrastructure. Pipes, reservoirs, treatment plants.

They ignore the most powerful water system of all: living soil.

A functioning soil absorbs rainfall, stores moisture, feeds vegetation, and releases water gradually. Through evapotranspiration, plants return moisture to the atmosphere, supporting local humidity and rainfall patterns. This “green water” cycle is essential in arid and semi-arid climates.

When soils degrade—through erosion, overgrazing, monoculture, or poor land management—this cycle collapses. Water becomes runoff. Runoff becomes loss. Loss becomes dependence.

A territory that cannot hold water cannot hold stability.

Floods, Droughts, and Urban Unrest: One Systemic Failure

From flooded cities to dried-out hinterlands, the MENA region is experiencing two crises that are often treated separately. They are, in fact, the same crisis.

Cities built to evacuate water quickly amplify flood damage and strain public budgets.

Rural landscapes stripped of vegetation fail to recharge aquifers, driving migration and social pressure.

Climate change accelerates the problem, but it does not create it.

The core issue is territorial: water moves too fast through broken landscapes.

Water, Food, and Energy: A Security Triangle

Food sovereignty remains a strategic priority across MENA. Yet massive agricultural investments rest on a fragile foundation: degraded soils and energy-intensive irrigation.

A healthy soil reduces evaporation, stabilizes yields, and lowers dependence on pumping and desalination. A degraded soil turns every drought into a crisis and every harvest into a gamble.

The same logic applies to rangelands and pastoral zones. Where water no longer infiltrates, biomass collapses, livelihoods fail, and pressures rise—often feeding cross-border migration and unrest.

Restoring hydrological cycles is not environmental idealism. It is risk management.

Urban Water Failure Is a Political Liability

Rapid urbanization has turned water into a political fault line. Cities that treat rain as waste face:

recurring floods,

rising cooling costs,

increased reliance on external water and energy supplies.

Urban water mismanagement erodes trust, strains state capacity, and amplifies inequality. In fragile contexts, this becomes a direct governance challenge.

By contrast, cities designed to infiltrate, store, and reuse water create resilience, lower costs, and reduce exposure to shocks.

This is not urban ecology. It is urban security.

Deserts and Oases: A Forgotten Strategic Lesson

For centuries, societies across the MENA region survived in extreme climates by mastering one principle: slow the flow.

Water, sand, wind—nothing was allowed to rush unchecked. Terraces, bunds, infiltration systems, and layered vegetation formed resilient territorial systems. These were not primitive solutions. They were strategic adaptations.

Reactivating these principles—updated for modern agriculture, industry, and cities—extends infrastructure lifespans and reduces vulnerability.

Water Cycles and Regional Stability

Broken hydrological systems do more than waste water. They:

accelerate rural collapse,

increase food imports,

intensify energy dependence,

fuel migration flows,

and amplify social unrest.

In a geopolitically volatile region, these dynamics translate directly into security risks.

Water sovereignty is not stored in reservoirs alone. It is cultivated in soil, landscapes, and territories.

Conclusion: You Can’t Militarize Water Physics

The MENA region’s future will not be secured by engineering alone. No dam, no desalination plant, no pipeline can compensate for landscapes that cannot hold water.

Water follows physical laws, not political borders.

States that align with these laws gain resilience.

Those that ignore them inherit instability.

The strategic choice is clear:

Stop chasing water.Start governing the cycles that sustain it.