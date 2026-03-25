Damaged buildings in northern Tehran. Iranians fear catastrophe may simply be postponed after Trump delayed attack plans. Photo credit: Abedin Taherkenareh

The five-day pause did not feel like diplomacy. It felt like the world was holding its breath.

In mid-March 2026, as the United States and Israel pushed deeper into a military confrontation with Iran, oil surged towards US$112 a barrel, stock markets stumbled to yearly lows, and the language of annihilation returned to global politics with alarming ease. When the American president threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants and then abruptly delayed the strike for five days, markets rallied overnight.

Yet the reprieve carried a deeply unsettling message: the global economy, and millions of civilian lives, had become instruments in a strategic game played in public view.

What makes this moment especially troubling is not simply the escalation itself, but the emotional numbness that seems to accompany it. Schools, hospitals, and energy facilities across the region have already been struck, with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warning of an “alarming” toll on civilians and the risk of outright war crimes if civilian infrastructure continues to be targeted.

When that warning comes not from activists but from the United Nations’ most senior human rights official, it becomes impossible to dismiss the crisis as routine power politics. It is something far more corrosive: a slow erosion of the moral architecture that once restrained great powers.

From a global vantage point, the distance is never truly geographical—it is emotional, economic and deeply human. The Middle East still fuels the modern world, and when its skies darken with missiles, the shockwaves travel instantly through every continent. Within days of the latest escalation, drone and missile strikes hit oil and gas infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq, shattering any illusion that this is a regional conflict alone.

What is unfolding is not simply retaliation; it is a dangerous chain reaction where every strike echoes through global markets, through fragile economies, and through the quiet fears of ordinary people who suddenly realise how close the world is to another prolonged and devastating crisis.

One single strike wiped out a sixth of Qatar’s LNG export capacity—roughly US$20 billion in annual energy supply suddenly gone. Oil prices surged to around US$112 a barrel, and analysts warned that even a temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz could send them soaring far higher, tightening the pressure on households from Berlin to Bangkok, from Nairobi to New York.

This is not a distant war for any nation. It is a reminder that the world’s energy arteries remain dangerously fragile, and when they are cut, the pain is shared globally—in rising food prices, in struggling small businesses, in families quietly calculating how much further their wages can stretch.

Strategic instability now moves faster than diplomacy, and in a world so interconnected, the fear created in one region quickly becomes anxiety everywhere else. The tragedy is not only geopolitical. It is profoundly human.

The five-day delay itself has been interpreted in starkly different ways. Some analysts see it as a last-minute opening for talks. Others believe it is a tactical pause designed to align military strikes with the arrival of additional American forces in the region, including an amphibious assault group carrying more than 2,000 Marines. If that interpretation proves correct, the pause is not a sign of restraint but a more sophisticated form of coercion.

Diplomacy, in such a framework, becomes theatre rather than substance, and the language of peace becomes indistinguishable from the preparation for war.

The domestic reaction inside the United States only deepens the unease. A Reuters/Ipsos poll cited in the background material found that 77 per cent of Americans disapproved of strikes on Iran, while 65 per cent expected the conflict to expand into a ground war. Only 7 per cent supported such a move. These are not marginal numbers; they reflect a society still traumatised by the long wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

When public opinion and strategic decision-making move so far apart, the credibility of leadership begins to fracture. The cost is not only political. It is emotional and moral, eroding trust both at home and abroad.

Think-tank analysts have already begun warning about the longer-term consequences. Scholars have argued that repeated abrupt policy shifts are weakening the “invisible bridge” of trust that underpins global alliances. In practical terms, this means smaller states increasingly treat American commitments as provisional. The significance of that shift cannot be overstated. Global stability has always depended less on military strength than on predictable behaviour.

When predictability disappears, anxiety fills the space, and anxious states are more likely to arm themselves, hedge their alliances, and make decisions based on fear rather than cooperation.

The humanitarian dimension is equally confronting. UN experts have warned that destroying Iran’s energy grid could trigger “disastrous humanitarian, economic and environmental consequences… potentially for years to come.” The phrase sounds technical, almost bureaucratic. Yet its real meaning is painfully human: hospitals losing electricity, water systems collapsing, and millions of ordinary people forced to navigate a future shaped not by ideology but by darkness and scarcity.

The world has witnessed similar outcomes in Iraq and Syria. The lesson should have been learned long ago.

Yet the crisis also reveals something more hopeful: the growing insistence that global power must be exercised within ethical limits. More than sixty international law scholars have already warned that pre-emptive strikes on Iran would hollow out the very framework of international law.

That kind of collective response would have been unimaginable in earlier decades, when geopolitical rivalry often silenced legal criticism. The shift suggests that the international community, despite its divisions, is no longer willing to treat civilian suffering as collateral damage in strategic contests.

The future of Iran itself sits at the heart of this dilemma. The country is not simply a battlefield or a strategic adversary. It is a civilisation with a young, highly educated population that has repeatedly signalled a desire for economic normalisation and international engagement. Continued military escalation risks strengthening the most hard-line elements of the Iranian system while weakening the very social forces that could lead to long-term reform.

In that sense, the war game now unfolding may produce the opposite of its intended outcome. Instead of containing Iran, it may harden it.

For policymakers across the world, the crisis feels less like a distant conflict and more like a warning written in real time. The signs are already impossible to ignore—bond yields rising sharply, markets swinging with every military statement, and inflation fears quietly returning just as economies were beginning to stabilise. Yet the greater danger is not economic; it is psychological.

When the destruction of power plants, ports or national infrastructure becomes normal diplomatic language, the entire international system begins to lose its moral centre. Instead of a rules-based order, the world risks sliding into a permanent state of anxiety where every crisis looks temporary but never truly ends.

The vital idea that must now emerge is not just stronger deterrence, but a new culture of restraint—one where global powers compete through innovation, climate cooperation, and economic resilience rather than the threat of devastation. Without that shift, the future will not be defined by a single war in the Middle East, but by a generation growing up in a world where instability feels permanent, and hope feels negotiable.

Moreover, the most powerful response now would not be another military demonstration but a moral one. Diplomacy rooted in dignity, respect for civilian life, and a genuine commitment to multilateralism would do far more to stabilise the Middle East than any number of warships in the Gulf.

The five-day pause could still become a turning point if it evolves into meaningful dialogue rather than a prelude to greater violence. The alternative is painfully familiar: a cycle of retaliation that leaves the region poorer, the global economy weaker, and the international order more fragile than before.

What is at stake is not simply a confrontation between Washington and Tehran. It is the idea’s credibility that power can still be guided by responsibility. The world has witnessed too many wars justified as necessary, too many promises of quick victories that turned into decades of instability. The lesson of 2026 should not be another demonstration of force. It should be a rediscovery of restraint.

If the Middle East is to move towards a more stable and humane future, the values shaping its next chapter cannot be dictated by missiles or markets. They must be grounded in something deeper: the belief that diplomacy is not weakness, that international law is not optional, and that the lives of civilians matter more than the theatre of power. Only then will the five-day pause be remembered not as a tactical manoeuvre, but as the moment when the world chose a different path.