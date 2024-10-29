A Stand Up To Racism protest in London on 26 October in response to a demonstration by supporters of the rightwing activist Tommy Robinson. Photo credit: Ben Montgomery

Tens of thousands joined an anti-fascist, anti-racist march organized by Stand Up to Racism and trade unions in London on 26 October, responding to a rise in far-right mobilizations across Britain. This surge, led by figures like Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (Tommy Robinson), was accompanied by a wave of racist violence in recent months.

Around 20,000 people marched Saturday against Robinson’s xenophobic rhetoric. “Today showed a massive display of unity against far-right racist thugs,” said Sabby Dhalu from Stand Up to Racism. “We will continue to mobilize until we drive the fascists off our streets.”

At the same time, a far-right rally attracted between 20,000-25,000 supporters, marking something of an increase from their last protest. However, Stand Up to Racism noted that anti-fascist mobilization has been gaining momentum over the past months, suggesting that progressive forces might outnumber hate groups in future demonstrations.

Trade unions featured prominently at the march, with representatives from the communication, firefighting, and education sectors, among others, marching under their banners. Union leaders emphasized that Robinson’s messages hold no place in British workplaces. “Racism and Islamophobia have no place here,” said Daniel Kebede, president of the National Education Union, calling on everyone to stand against the far-right.

National Education Union (NEU) members during October 26 demonstration. Photo credit: NEU/X

The march also included activists and family members from campaigns against police violence, such as the Justice for Chris Kaba group. “We represent people who care about human life, about human dignity, who believe all human life is worthy of respect,” the group stated.

While the demonstration highlighted the dangers of far-right rhetoric, speakers also condemned government policies that fuel division. Daniel Kebede criticized Keir Starmer’s administration for adopting an “anti-migrant, anti-refugee rhetoric of reform” and called for jobs, housing, and stronger public services that support communities instead of creating conditions that breed resentment. “We need investments in our communities so there are no longer pools of bitterness that allow racism to fester,” he stated.

Austerity and inequality breed racism

Introduced as “the people’s MP,” Jeremy Corbyn also addressed the impact of austerity and inequality in Britain. Saturday’s rally, he said, builds on Britain’s working class anti-racist, anti-fascist legacy and aims to unite rather than divide communities along lines introduced by the rich. “Refugees do not cause homelessness, refugees do not cause hospital waiting lists,” Corbyn stated. “It’s inequality within our society, it’s an economy that works for the wealthy few, not for the many, that causes these problems.”

With the UK’s new budget under discussion, demands from the march resonated widely. As members of the government signaled they would consider expanding privatization of the National Health Service and continuing austerity, demonstrators reaffirmed they would not allow refugees to be scapegoated, as the far right would like to see. “We will not defeat a politics of hatred without a politics of hope,” Corbyn stated ahead of the march. “Let’s defend refugees. Let’s stand up to racism. Let’s inspire belief in a better world. That is how you defeat the far right once and for all.”