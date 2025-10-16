Thomas Fazi, independent researcher, writer and journalist, discusses the current situation of the war in Ukraine and how the European elite have utilised this conflict to continue waging economic warfare on their own people, which he explains, together with the sanctions imposed, is a tale of self-sabotage. Detailing how Western nations assumed that their sanctions would “cripple the Russian economy,” Fazi elaborates how the precise opposite has occurred: Russia has weathered these sanctions quite steadily because the West and NATO have lost their “blackmail power” to isolate countries. Additionally, Fazi notes the paradox of how Russia’s economy benefited from these sanctions, giving it the drive to focus on its production while western countries were the ones that were harmed most by the blowback of these sanctions, as Europe has driven up poverty rates while industrial nations have been forced to deindustrialise. Analysing the economic devastation that has ravaged Europe as a result, Fazi highlights the collapse of meaning and direction within European culture and society that has cumulatively resulted in significant discontent and anti-immigrant sentiment, while Europe, in supporting the current genocide in Gaza and in having provoked the war in Ukraine, even ensuring its continuation, have fallen into a complete moral vacuum.