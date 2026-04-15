Photo credit: Albert Stoynov

Last week a series of signals flickered across the financial system. Investors tried to pull hundreds of millions from a Carlyle private credit fund. The US government quietly revised economic growth down toward stall speed. Analysts began admitting that a large portion of the AI data-centre boom exists only on paper.

None of these events, on their own, would be remarkable. Taken together, however, they form a clear pattern. They confirm a simple truth: a system built on leverage eventually runs on crisis.

In other words: the system is now dependent on recessionary conditions.

The Carlyle Redemption Run—What Actually Happened

First, let's understand the Carlyle situation, because the financial press buried it. Last week Carlyle Group's $7 billion Tactical Private Credit Fund (CTAC) received redemption requests—investors seeking to pull out—totalling approximately 15.7% of its shares in the first quarter of 2026. That is more than three times the fund's standard quarterly repurchase limit of 5%. In plain English: nearly one-sixth of the fund's investors tried to flee at once, but Carlyle only let 5% out the door—about $240 million of the nearly $750 million requested.

Carlyle, it must be added, is not alone in this. Blue Owl Technology Income saw redemption requests at 41% of its shares. Similarly, Blue Owl Credit Income hit 22%. A huge chunk of Blue Owl's loans go to software companies, and now investors are waking up to the fact that AI could decimate those businesses. If the borrowers go under, the loans go bad, and the fund's value collapses. So investors are trying to flee before that happens. Apollo, Ares, Morgan Stanley, and BlackRock all imposed similar withdrawal caps. Across the $2 trillion private credit sector, redemption demand reached a record high of 4.6% in Q4 2025—400 basis points above the long-term average of 1.6%.

The official line was that there was “no liquidity issue,” but that is precisely the point: the caps exist because the liquidity isn't there. Investors are trying to exit what was sold to them as a stable, high-yield alternative to bank deposits. They thought private credit was an ATM. Instead, they are discovering that when everyone pushes the button at once, the door only opens so wide. Carlyle's letter to shareholders admitted only part of the story, citing “recent market volatility” behind the surge in redemption activity.

The real fear, unstated but obvious, is exposure to software company loans—borrowers now threatened by AI disruption. When the underlying assets start to wobble, the redemption gates close. And when the gates close, the New York Fed's emergency facility starts to look inevitable. What the system now needs is a trigger, preferably in the form of a sacrificial lamb. In other words, a new Lehman moment.

The GDP Pump-and-Dump: From 4.4% to 0.5% in Six Months

Now let's talk about the GDP numbers, because this is where the manipulation becomes art.

In the third quarter of 2025, the US economy supposedly grew at a blistering 4.3—4.4% annualized rate. The headlines screamed that “Trump's America” was soaring, and the stock market cheered. The narrative was set: tariffs were working, growth was unstoppable.

But here is what the cheerleaders didn't tell you. That Q3 number was boosted by two volatile, low-quality components: a massive inventory drawdown (businesses running down stockpiles they had built earlier) and a one-off surge in exports. The “core” GDP measure that the Fed actually watches—final sales to private domestic purchasers—barely budged, from 2.9% to 3.0%. The economy was not “soaring.” It was being dressed up for a photo op.

Then came the revisions. Q4’s first estimate was 1.4%. A slowdown, but nothing dramatic. Then, on 13 March, the Bureau of Economic Analysis slashed that figure in half. Growth in the last quarter of 2025 was actually 0.7%. Annualized: 0.5%.

From 4.4% to 0.5% in six months. The inventory and export props that juiced Q3 disappeared in Q4, leaving the naked reality of an economy already slowing before the war even hit. And now, with oil prices soaring past last June's war-induced spikes (the “twelve-day war” between Israel and Iran), Q1 2026 negative GDP is a very strong possibility.

So they pumped the numbers to create a narrative of strength, then found a way to dump them back to where they belong to create a narrative of crisis, which is the one that eventually justifies the Fed's emergency response.

The AI Bubble: Half of It Doesn't Exist

But the GDP revision was only the appetizer. The main course was served when Bloomberg reported, citing Sightline Climate analysts, that 30—50% of the data centres scheduled to come online in 2026 will be delayed or cancelled.

Let that sink in. Nearly half of the data centre boom—the very heart of the AI capex circular deal, the foundation of record quarterly results and juiced market caps—exists only on paper. The proverbial mega bubble.

The same Sightline Climate report indicates that global announced capacity has reached 190 gigawatts across 777 projects, but of the 16 GW scheduled for 2026 delivery, only about 5 GW is actually under construction. Typical build times are 12—18 months, which leaves a serious mismatch between announced capacity and likely delivery. Meanwhile, power grids cannot supply the demand, electrical transformers are in short supply, and US manufacturing capacity—despite Trump's tariffs—still cannot produce the necessary components.

So it looks as if the system has just unburdened itself of a colossal phantom weight, which is why the market are celebrating. The Nasdaq didn't crash, it rallied—and continues to do so.

CTA Squeeze

Why the financial excitement in the face of all the bad news? Perhaps because Goldman Sachs whispered the punchline. According to the firm's model, CTAs (Commodity Trading Advisors—hedge funds that trade based on algorithmic rules) are currently short (i.e., betting against) the S&P 500 by $30 billion. But here comes the kicker, verbatim from the Goldman note: “At current levels, CTAs will buy $34 billion of S&P 500 over the next week (closing out shorts and flipping long).” In other words, the market has bounced just enough to trip the robots” buy signals—so they have no choice but to reverse course and pile in, regardless of wars or recessions. Bingo! A perfectly timed short squeeze.

The Fed Setup

Then Scott Bessent took the stage and set the table for the next rally. Just days earlier, on 30 March 2026, the Department of Labor (DOL) had proposed a new rule explicitly opening the $14 trillion 401(k) market to cryptocurrency and private asset investments—paving the way for pension billions to flow into the casino. On 9 April, Bessent published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal demanding that politicians approve the CLARITY Act.

His argument was about regulatory clarity and competitiveness, but the effect was unmistakable: the CLARITY Act provides the legal classification for crypto assets, while the DOL rule provides the access. Together, they form a two-step machine designed to funnel retirement savings into the very instruments —crypto and private credit—that stand to benefit most from the coming reflation. The feast, after all, needs fresh capital.

Meanwhile, the Fed is rebuilding its balance sheet—and the scale of what's coming is staggering. According to Bank of America, a potential shift in the composition of the Fed's Treasury holdings could see the central bank purchase nearly $2 trillion in Treasury bills over the next two years—enough to absorb almost the entire net issuance of short-term debt from the Treasury Department during that period.

Let that sink in. The same institution that spent the last two years pretending to tighten—raising rates, shrinking its balance sheet, talking tough on inflation—is now preparing to vacuum up $2 trillion of government debt. Bank of America estimates that the US government will issue about $825 billion in new Treasury bills in fiscal year 2026, and another $1.067 trillion in fiscal year 2027. That's nearly $2 trillion in short-term IOUs hitting the market over two years. Bank of America's scenario implies that the Fed could end up absorbing nearly all net Treasury bill issuance.

Think about what that means. The government issues debt, the Fed buys that debt with money it creates out of thin air, and the government then spends that money. The economy gets flooded with liquidity, asset prices go up. The rich get richer and the whole machine keeps turning. They did it during Covid and they are about to do it again. The only thing that changed is the justification.

In this respect, the missing ingredient is a “notable incident” to justify operating on duration—i.e., buying longer-term bonds to cap yields (the cost of refinancing that debt). This is why a sacrificial lamb is needed—most likely from that private credit sector now flashing red across its $2 trillion footprint. A redemption crisis at Carlyle, Blue Owl, Apollo, or Ares would be the perfect pretext for an emergency facility from the New York Fed.

The Media Misses the Point Entirely

Now, here is what every pundit screaming about “Trump's madness” and “miscalculations on Iran” refuses to see. Whether by design or by convenient incompetence, the war with Iran produced exactly the kind of shock the system needed.

You think the point was to win? No. The main aim was to create a recessionary scenario—spiking oil prices, supply chain chaos, geopolitical panic—so that exceptional measures become inevitable. So that rate cuts, liquidity injections, and backdoor bailouts become not just permissible but mandatory.

The logic of the botched war with Iran closely resembles the Covid emergency: a systemic shock, amplified by media hysteria, deployed to justify policies that would otherwise be unthinkable. Remember 2020? The overnight suspension of normal economic rules? The trillions created out of thin air? The Fed buying corporate bonds directly? Well, this is the sequel. The Iran conflict is the new pandemic emergency, while the recession is the new lockdown.

Yet the media are still chasing Trump's tweets, analysing his “madness,” debating his Iranian blunder. Just this week, the airwaves were consumed by Trump's petty skirmish with the Pope—another perfectly timed exercise in mass distraction, another shiny object to keep the public's eyes off the real levers of power. Whether willingly or out of short-sightedness, the media miss the entire point. This is not one man's folly. Rather, this is the system operating in its most sinister and manipulative register—floating out an agent of chaos, hiding behind that chaos, sweeping the real story under the rug of Hormuz and Lebanon, while preparing a mass celebration of the very collapse they orchestrated.

So no, this is not simply a story about bad policy or bad luck. It's a story about a zombie system that functions by metabolizing crisis into legitimacy. Once you see that, the noise stops looking accidental.

By the way, the Senate Banking Committee has just delayed the Warsh (the “inflation hawk”) hearing, which significantly increases the likelihood that Jerome Powell will remain in his leadership role beyond his official term expiration on 15 May 2026. So get ready. The feast is about to resume. And you, dear reader, are paying for it.