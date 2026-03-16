US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after landing at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Air Force One on Wednesday. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik

There is an English proverb, “The darkest hours are just before the dawn.’” Maybe hope should linger on that the cruel, senseless bombing of Iran by the US and Israel is leading to what strategists call the “endgame.”

War and peace are often two sides of the same coin in such complex situations. History is replete with the phenomenon of an acceleration of the war just when the aggressors realised that the war cannot be won. Some sequencing of the strange happenings this past week may be in order.

It all began last Monday late in the evening when US President Donald Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin with the intent to seek the latter’s help to bring about a ceasefire in the Gulf War. Separately, Trump told the media that he’d be “willing to talk with ‌Iran, but that depends on the terms.” Trump claimed the war was going to “end soon.”

As he put it, “We took a little excursion because we felt we had to do that to get rid of some people. And I think you’ll see it’s going to be a short-term excursion. I think the war is very complete, pretty much… We’ve already won in many ways, but we haven’t won enough. We go forward more determined than ever to achieve ultimate victory.”

Trump was effectively reacting to the formal announcement in Tehran that the Assembly of Experts elected Ayatollah Mojtaba Khomeini as Iran’s new leader.

Several hours before Trump called him, Putin had already congratulated Mojtaba on his appointment. Interestingly, Putin was the first foreign leader to congratulate Mojtaba. Moscow must have had a “premonition,” thanks to the dense security exchanges with Tehran.

Putin’s congratulatory message was exceptionally warm and friendly and had a rare personal touch. In all probability, Putin had occasion to meet Mojtaba during his visits to Tehran. Importantly, Putin went out of the way to state, “On my part, I want to confirm our unwavering support of Tehran and our solidarity with our Iranian friends. Russia has been and will remain the Islamic Republic’s reliable partner.”

Overall, Monday’s developments heightened hopes for a positive outcome. Quite possibly, by the time Trump’s call came through, the Kremlin would have been aware that, on the same day, Washington was also in touch with Muscat to relay a message to Tehran for the resumption of talks.

In fact, on Tuesday, Ali Larijani, Iran’s national security official, set out for Doha. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi wrote on X that “we discussed recent developments, especially the Iran-US talks. Regional peace and security are our priority, and we urge restraint and wise compromise.”

After receiving the letter from Washington, Larijani also met with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for nearly three hours. Neither Iran nor Oman offered any details on what was discussed in Larijani’s meeting, which was obviously very substantive and profound. The intriguing part is whether Larijani had any mandate to negotiate. He possibly didn’t have such a mandate—although he’s favourably regarded by Americans as a “Westernist.”

Larijani has political ambitions but lacks popular support. Basically, the US strategy will be to create dissensions within the Iranian power structure, taking advantage of any power vacuum.

At any rate, Mojtaba’s defiant statement on Thursday needs to be understood. Mojtaba, who has the solid backing of the IRGC, did not visualise a normalisation with the US. The core of Mojtaba’s message to Washington was “Bring it on!” Tehran has since added to its demands war reparations and an international security guarantee (involving big powers) against any more US-Israeli adventurism.

To be sure, Trump is furious, as the trajectory of the war is in a state of Zugzwang (being forced to make a move), as chess players call it. Trump and Netanyahu stare at two choices—retreat in humiliation and concede to Tehran’s demands—recognition of its rights, reparations, and binding security guarantees—or perish in a quagmire.

It may seem such a high bar hopelessly complicates diplomacy, but this is where the old English proverb gives hope that these darkest hours could presage that dawn is approaching. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has since stated that the Strait of Hormuz is open to everyone except the United States and its allies. That is to say, it is no longer a global issue but strictly intended to punish the two notorious aggressors. Of course, that leaves the Americans and Israelis isolated. Clearly, there are no takers for Trump’s call to send warships to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi also signalled that there are currently no concrete initiatives aimed at ending the conflict with the US and Israel. Nonetheless, meanwhile, Araghchi separately also urged BRICS to wet its toes in the running stream; he held phone conversations four times in the past ten days with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar, who also spoke later with his Saudi and Emirati counterparts.

Jaishankar since disclosed that Delhi is holding consultations with other BRICS members (read Russia and China) at the level of the “sherpas” who are preparing the BRICS summit to be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year.

Without doubt, Russia has taken an active role in support of Iran. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s conversation (“substantive exchange of views”) with the Foreign Minister of Oman, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, who mediated the US-Iran talks in Geneva, must be noted, especially the two top diplomats’ “emphasis on finding ways to bring about the swiftest possible end to the military confrontation.”

The Russian readout underscored, ‘They reiterated their position in favour of preventing escalation and immediately returning to a political and diplomatic settlement. The parties specifically emphasised the unacceptability of involving third countries, first and foremost the Gulf States, in the conflict which is fraught with the risk of wider military operations.”

It concluded, “Lavrov highlighted Russia’s willingness to assist in identifying compromise-based peaceful solutions founded on respect for the principle of sovereignty and equality of all states, as well as other foundational norms of international law.”

Presumably, back channels are working between Moscow and Washington. There have been media reports also that Mojtaba is in Moscow, apparently to receive medical treatment.

Aside from Trump’s mood swings, the last serious word from the White House is that the US administration expects the war to be over in up to six weeks. Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council at the White House, told Fox News, “It’s not going to last for months. President Trump’s team has briefed us that it’s going to be four to six weeks, beginning two weeks ago, and that we’re ahead of schedule.”

Meanwhile, trust the IRGC to keep hammering Israel and teach it a hard lesson by inflicting as much destruction on it as possible while Tel Aviv’s capacity to interdict incoming Iranian missiles is reportedly getting depleted.

Amidst all this, Pope Leo XIV, in his Sunday noon blessing yesterday, demanded a ceasefire in his strongest comments to date, directly addressing the US and Israel. The Pope said, “On behalf of the Christians of the Middle East and all women and men of good will, I appeal to those responsible for this conflict to cease fire so that avenues for dialogue may be reopened. Violence can never lead to the justice, stability and peace that the people are waiting for.”

The Pope’s appeal will resonate in the MAGA camp and make it clear that this is not a “religious war”—rejecting Netanyahu’s narrative. Trump cannot ignore it. Trump hinted yesterday he “may delay” the China visit at the end of the month.