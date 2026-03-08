Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
gordon's avatar
gordon
23m

The thing I wonder about is why the rest of the region, historically overrun with Euro/Amer invaders, bandits, thieves and their enforcers should continue to fool themselves into thinking the Euro/Amer Allies will not, at some point, treat them all with the same callousness, even viciousness shown to Iran and everyone else bordering the IDF. Why anyone would ever trust those entities to be honorable, respectful, even appreciative is beyond my comprehension.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Savage Minds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture