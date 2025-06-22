Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sian Siro's avatar
Sian Siro
2h

Why do I have to keep heearing moralistic critiques of war from people who's homelands don't have the slightest interest in International law, rules of war, or rule of law?

Gloves are off. Iran and the Middle East will be better off after. Trust us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Savage Minds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture