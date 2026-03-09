The accelerating economic downturn will not just be managed with more money printing. It will be programmed directly into the money itself.

The focus on geopolitics alone hides a systemic shift that is unfolding away from public scrutiny. An escalated conflict with Iran creates a massive risk of a sustained oil price spike. Roughly one fifth of the world’s oil supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz. A major conflict that disrupts this chokepoint would rapidly translate into a global energy shock.

In a highly indebted economy, a sustained oil shock behaves less like traditional inflation and more like a tax on consumption. As rising energy costs absorb a larger share of household income, discretionary spending collapses. Corporate revenues fall while input costs rise, leaving heavily leveraged firms and households struggling to service debt. The result is not necessarily sustained inflation but the risk of a debt-deflation spiral – a dynamic visible in the months preceding the 2008 financial crisis. This economic crisis scenario makes the existing mountain of US public and private debt much harder to manage, creating a powerful incentive for radical financial solutions.

In other words, the escalation of the Middle East conflict could allow the US to legitimise tools for:

1. Digital Debt Monetization: a government-aligned digital dollar infrastructure could allow for the direct distribution of stimulus and the purchasing of government debt, bypassing traditional banking system constraints and political gridlock.

2. Direct Economic Control: a programmable, centrally managed digital currency platform gives authorities unprecedented levers to influence spending, saving, and capital allocation during a crisis. Money is no longer just a store of value; it can become “money with an expiry date,” programmed to devalue or vanish if not spent in a certain way.

3. Maintaining Dollar Hegemony: integrating private stablecoins into the official system can be a way to co-opt and regulate the crypto space, ensuring the next generation of digital money remains dollar-denominated and under US oversight, rather than shifting to a decentralized alternative.

In this respect, the recent US moves on crypto look like a strategic pivot toward enhanced monetary control. What am I referring to?

- On March 4, Kraken Financial became the first crypto-native institution to obtain a Federal Reserve master account, allowing direct access to core payment rails such as Fedwire. This can be regarded as a “crossing of the Rubicon” regarding the centralisation of cryptos.

- On February 19, the SEC (the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission) issued new guidelines on stablecoin use, slashing the capital penalty (“haircut”) from 100% to 2%. This move legitimizes stablecoins as equivalents to money market funds in corporate accounting, effectively bringing privately issued digital dollars into the regulated financial system rather than leaving them in the crypto periphery.

The above coincided with Trump attacking traditional banks (on March 3) for blocking crypto-friendly laws (his administration’s ‘powerful Crypto Agenda’). It also coincided with a technical failure of the Fed’s ACH payment system, which delayed payroll deposits, vendor payments, and bank transfers across the United States. The timing of that failure conveniently highlights the fragility of existing payment infrastructure. Such events provide a direct channel for policy implementation, potentially allowing for more surgical interventions than traditional interest rate or quantitative easing tools. In other words, the US is building the digital pipeline through which economic crisis management would flow.

Let’s not forget that the COVID “pandemic” provided the ultimate political and economic cover for unprecedented intervention (massive money creation, direct payments and bailouts). So what we are witnessing today could be framed as the “COVID Playbook Revisited”: the Iran-induced downturn would serve the exact same monetary function as the “pandemic.”

The key difference lies in the delivery mechanism. During COVID, the Federal Reserve printed money and sent it via the “going direct” strategy devised by BlackRock in the summer of 2019. Today’s newly regulated crypto/stablecoin infrastructure (Kraken on Fedwire, stablecoins in money market funds) resembles a digital “going direct”: the Fed could credit digital dollar wallets directly. They could impose time limits on spending, restrict usage to certain sectors, or even implement negative interest rates on excess digital cash to force spending. In this respect, BlackRock’s recent (March 6) restrictionon withdrawals is highly symptomatic.

There is a further dimension to stress: the elevation of Bitcoin from speculative and decentralised asset to recognized collateral. In late 2025, the Federal Reserve signalled that crypto assets could be used in secured lending, with JP Morgan simultaneously preparing to allow institutional clients to borrow cash against Bitcoin holdings. The logic is straightforward: Bitcoin shifts from a deadweight bet into a liquidity-generating instrument, folded into the same supervisory frameworks that govern Treasuries. More critically, Bitcoin can now back the very stablecoins that sit inside money market funds. Tether already holds around 5% of its reserves in Bitcoin. As stablecoin issuance expands, the one asset that began as the system’s explicit alternative becomes part of its foundation – dollar-pegged money partially collateralized by the cryptocurrency designed to escape the dollar.

So, the strategic cycle I am proposing looks like this:

The Catalyst: the Iran crisis is escalated, spiking oil prices. The Economic Consequence: this external shock lands on a fragile, debt-heavy US economy. It crushes consumption and accelerates a deflationary debt crisis. The Political Cover: this crisis, framed as an external attack on American prosperity, creates the same political “blank check” for intervention that COVID did. The New Tool: the previously prepared and stealthily integrated crypto/stablecoin infrastructure is now unveiled and deployed as the solution. The Outcome: the Fed intervenes massively, but this time the money flows through a programmable, centrally overseen digital dollar system, granting unprecedented monetary control.

Crucially, the emerging system is unlikely to be a purely state-run digital currency. Instead, it appears to be evolving as a hybrid architecture in which private stablecoin issuers, exchanges, and fintech platforms operate on top of central bank settlement infrastructure. In this model, the state controls the monetary base and regulatory perimeter, while private actors control the interfaces through which money is used. The architecture ensures what politics alone could not: there is no opting out. The result is a panopticon-like digital “private-public partnership” to manage the accelerated impoverishment of entire populations.

Stablecoins introduce another strategic dimension. Because most are backed primarily by short-term US Treasuries, their expansion automatically generates demand for government debt. A large global digital dollar ecosystem would therefore function as a new buyer of Treasury bills. In effect, the growth of private digital dollars could become a structural mechanism for financing US deficits while attempting to reinforce the dollar’s role in global finance.

All of the above turns a very likely long war in the Middle East from a mere geopolitical objective – regime change in Iran – into the catalyst for a historic financial regime change. While the bombs fall on foreign soil, the revolution lands in your digital wallet. The crisis doesn’t just allow monetary intervention; it demands it, and the pre-built crypto rails determine its form.