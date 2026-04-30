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ron ridenour's avatar
ron ridenour
1h

Good information. I have not read and wonder why the ICJ is taking so long to make a conclusion of the South African case of genocide. It has had the case for 28 months. Also the ICC has a case pending. Are the judges afraid to come to the rational conclusion of genocide because of Israel/US power and sanctions?

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