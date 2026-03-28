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Yashuo
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For Israel, this go-around was never about Iran's nuclear weapons potential/capability. It was all about its missile capabilities - both current and projected future (quantity and quality).

So what's next?

Iran would be stupid to agree to any kind of ceasefire, even one *on their terms* - meaning, some document/piece of paper, drafted by Iran, which the US/Israel sign, in front of witnesses (say at the UN, with live TV feeds). This is because that document, or any document, will not be worth the piece of paper it is written on.

Iran knows, and every other nation-state knows, that regardless of any piece of paper signed, what US and Israel's objectives are.

So the best solution would be no solution, IMO - keep responding to strikes with strikes, keep collecting tolls (deposited in RMB/physical gold in Chinese bank accounts/vaults in China via CHIPS, thereby bypassing SWIFT) to generate revenue.

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