A woman from the Turkana tribe, in the Turkana region of northern Kenya, providing water to her livestock during what has been described as the worst drought in East Africa’s history, 18 February 2023. Photo credit: Simone Boccaccio

Climate change isn’t just an environmental issue—it’s reshaping economies, societies, and strategies across the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. Rising temperatures, prolonged droughts, extreme rainfall, and pressure on food systems are no longer distant projections—they are today’s reality.

For the nations of MENA, these challenges touch the very foundations of water, food, energy, and territorial sovereignty. The answer isn’t piecemeal. It lies in a climate doctrine that links resource mobilization, modern agriculture, energy diversification, and urban and territorial planning in a coherent, forward-looking framework. Anticipate rather than correct, protect rather than repair, structure rather than fragment.

Why Natural Cycles Matter

Water, soil, vegetation, energy, and urban areas are all interconnected. Healthy soils improve water retention, which reduces flooding and lowers infrastructure costs. Vegetation and urban design mitigate heat. Energy management reduces pressure on resources. Everything is connected.

Water Security

MENA countries have invested in dams, transfers, and desalination. But real resilience comes from also:

Recharging aquifers

Smart stormwater management

Protecting watersheds

Modernizing irrigation

Traditional knowledge, particularly in oases and mountain regions, complements modern technology and ensures efficient, sustainable water management.

Food Security and Soil Health

Stable agricultural systems require:

Climate-adapted crops

Efficient irrigation

Soil fertility preservation

Diversified production based on local climate

Living soils are natural insurance, boosting yields and buffering climate shocks.

Energy and a Managed Transition

MENA has unmatched solar potential. Gradual energy diversification strengthens autonomy, reduces fossil fuel dependence, and drives industrial and technological innovation. The key is a transition that is phased and compatible with development priorities.

Cities and Climate Adaptation

Urban centers concentrate people, infrastructure, and economies. Adaptation measures include:

Integrated stormwater systems

Green spaces and urban cool islands

Energy-efficient buildings

Climate-informed city planning

Proactive planning today prevents higher costs tomorrow.

Science and Governance

A robust climate doctrine relies on:

Systematic climate impact assessments

National resilience indicators

Cross-sector coordination

Scientific research integration

Universities and technical institutions are critical partners to ensure decisions are data-driven.

Climate as Opportunity

Investing in resilience creates jobs, stabilizes rural communities, and fosters innovation. Agroecology, water-smart systems, solar energy, and climate modeling are sectors of the future. Coherence across policies transforms climate risk into growth opportunities.

Conclusion

The 21st century will favor nations that govern natural cycles with intelligence and foresight. MENA has the land, solar potential, water expertise, and human resources to make this happen. By integrating water, agriculture, energy, and urban planning into a cohesive climate doctrine, the region can anticipate, protect, and structure its future—turning climate challenge into strategic advantage.