Sep 28, 2021

Julian, although I believe Greenwald is right to decry the success of these manipulations, I, and I believe I am one of many on the Left and among Liberals as well, who are sick of Greenwald's one sidedness regarding the Democratic party vs. the Republican party. He's become so reactionary at every infraction from the Left one has to wonder about his sanity, in a sense or just what kind of politics he supports. The Republicans have been doing this kind of thing since the Reagan years and their machinations have become regular and profound in the ensuing years up to the present. He simply ignores them. Why? He also refused to speak out for his "friend" Martina at the time she was being pilloried for her comments on trans women in female sports. I have been turned off Greenwald for some years now just as I have become sickened by the Liberals' attacks on the Left and the Left's disinterest in critiquing trans ideology and the self-defeating activities of the Greens and speaking up for women's rights (except for the occasional piece on abortion). Greenwald never speaks up for the rights of women, a subject in which he is completely disinterested. There is plenty about the Democrats he should critique in a compare and contrast mode with the Republicans' machinations and eternal obstructions and lies, but he just pounds away at the Liberals and the Left.

