People march with the flags of south Yemen, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia, as portraits are raised of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan (L), and his brother Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, during a demonstration titled the “million-man march of gratitude for Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” in Aden on September 2019. Photo credit: Saleh Al-Obeidi

In the sterile, high-altitude boardrooms of the Gulf, the mantra for the last decade has been one of shared destiny. From the 2017 blockade of Qatar to the initial intervention in Yemen, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi appeared to be the twin engines of a new, assertive Arab order. Yet, as 2026 begins, that veneer of unity has not just cracked; it has been replaced by a series of high-stakes jurisdictional disputes stretching from the mountains of southern Yemen to the ports of the Horn of Africa.

The most dramatic evidence of this shift arrived in the closing days of 2025. On 30 December, the Saudi Air Force conducted a rare and pointed strike on the Yemeni port of Mukalla. The target was not the Houthi rebels, but a shipment of armored vehicles and weaponry allegedly destined for the Southern Transitional Council (STC), the separatist movement backed by the United Arab Emirates. For Riyadh, this was a “red line” moment. For Abu Dhabi, it was a “blatant military assault” on a partner.

To understand this friction, one must look beyond mere personality clashes between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. The divergence is structural. Saudi Arabia, as the traditional regional heavyweight with a long land border with Yemen, remains committed to the principle of state sovereignty and territorial integrity. Riyadh views a unified, stable Yemen as essential to its national security. Conversely, the UAE has increasingly adopted a “maritime empire” strategy. It favors a decentralized Yemen where a friendly, independent southern state could secure the vital shipping lanes of the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

This “break-to-build” approach by Abu Dhabi is not limited to Yemen. In Sudan, the two powers find themselves on opposite sides of a grinding and catastrophic civil war. While Saudi Arabia has positioned itself as the primary mediator, hosting talks in Jeddah and backing the regular Sudanese Armed Forces to preserve the state’s institutional shell, the UAE has been widely accused of supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The UAE denies these claims, yet the geopolitical logic remains consistent: a preference for agile, non-state partners who can secure specific economic and logistical interests over the messy, often sclerotic structures of traditional Arab capitals.

The rivalry has now spilled across the Red Sea into the Horn of Africa, creating a complex web of “port-to-port” diplomacy. The recent recognition of Somaliland’s independence by Israel—a move notably not condemned by the UAE but fiercely criticized by Saudi Arabia—has turned the region into a fresh theater of competition. By backing Somaliland and its port at Berbera, the UAE gains a strategic foothold that bypasses the central government in Mogadishu, which is supported by Riyadh.

The unique angle of this friction lies in the “Trump Factor.” Following a high-profile meeting between the Saudi Crown Prince and US President Donald Trump in late 2025, Washington appears to have leaned into the Saudi vision of regional stability. Analysts suggest the STC’s recent advances in Yemen were a tactical “retaliation” by Abu Dhabi for what it perceived as a Saudi-led effort to lobby the White House against Emirati interests in Sudan.

Despite the heat of the rhetoric, this is not a prelude to war between the two Gulf giants. Both nations are far too integrated economically, and both are racing to diversify their economies away from oil. A total rupture would be a “mutually assured destruction” for their respective 2030 and 2031 economic visions. Tourism, aviation, and technology hubs require the optics of stability.

However, the “Big Brother, Little Brother” dynamic that defined the early 2010s is gone. The UAE, once the junior partner, now possesses its own sophisticated network of proxies and maritime assets that it is unwilling to subordinate to Saudi leadership. Saudi Arabia, invigorated by its own domestic transformation and renewed ties with Iran and Turkey, is no longer willing to look the other way when its neighbor’s foreign policy experiments threaten the stability of its borders.

The risk for the wider world is a “Sudanization” of regional conflicts, where local actors in Yemen or Somalia play the two Gulf powers against each other to secure better arms and funding. For the Middle East in 2026, the greatest challenge to regional peace may no longer be the old rivalry between Riyadh and Tehran, but the emerging, cold competition between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

The two capitals are discovering that while they share a vision of a post-oil future, they have very different ideas about the map of the region that will get them there. Whether they can manage this competition through quiet diplomacy or continue with public “red line” warnings will determine the stability of the world’s most critical trade routes for years to come.