Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Biljana Vankovska's avatar
Biljana Vankovska
4h

Just a short update: This text was written and published on Globetrotter a few days ago, but in the meantime, the Slovenian parliament performed such an acrobatic maneuver that it annulled the referendum initiative on procedural grounds. The truth, however, is different: the first factor is the incoherent governing coalition, and the second is the strong external pressure. Thus, NATO membership became a matter for the elites and not at all for the citizens. A Hotel California where you can check in but you can never leave. You can’t even make decisions about your own budget without Brussels and Washington. I need to write a follow-up text 🥴

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Savage Minds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture