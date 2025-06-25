Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sian Siro's avatar
Sian Siro
6m

1. What would you have done after Oct 7 if we made you Queen?

2. If these horrible men and women are using "rape" or women's rights as a justification for ousting the worst regime in the Middle East, so what? Its a means to an end.

3. Why are they doing this? Oil? ie. your food, heating, car, gasoline, plastics and everything else you live off?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sian Siro's avatar
Sian Siro
32m

I've been reading tripe like this for forty years now from western women who learned they could criticize "man" in the West, then decided to use that privilege to defend overseas cultures they presumably had a bit of a fetish for...but so little knowledge of.

The fact you find the male piece "unremarkable" suggests a limited engagement with its wonders (if that’s because you are not straight, you are VERY lucky you are in the terribly oppressed male run white West.) You presumably exist because of a very unremarkable one.

And indeed, this very limited perspective with the piece in question seems to limit your worldview by analog - because this could be the most inane pieces I’ve ever read from a pretty-privilege, radical theorist (oh what FUN we have thinking for free in our universities!!!) lady of the West:

Why don't Iranian women agree with your 'social theory' spewing from the comforts of the Univ of London?

How do JK Rowling and Clare Fox somehow represent all women’s views?

Why would Western leaders attack powers with nukes? They, unlike some, aren't stupid.

Because the Taliban won, we should watch Iran grow nukes and leave Iranians in hell? (If one is en route to London after you get next years salary bonus, what would you do? Say, “hey I have an idea, its Derrida mixed with some von Clausewitz…”)

Most of all, no geopolitical knowledge. You need to talk to men more. You need to read history more. You need to understand politics. And you need to study Islam and the Middle East more away from a Foucauldian lens.

Wosrt, the utter hypocrisy to take this radical stance and write it out while living off our taxpayer.

And last, you are Foucauldian?? Are you 21? Even the French find this type of 1960s pedophiliac dirge laughable now, yet its your Procrustean Bed framework for your intellectual vomit? Makes me sick.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Savage Minds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture