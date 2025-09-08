The SCO's largest summit wrapped up with a joint declaration pledging a deepened strategic alliance in the Global South. Photo credit: Alexander Kazakov

Eurasia’s Re-alignment in the face of Late Stage Barbarism

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s meetings in China last week (September 2 and 3) took a remarkable step forward in defining how the world will be dividing into two great blocks as Global Majority countries seek to free their economies not only from Donald Trump’s tariff chaos, but from the US-sponsored increasingly Hot War attempts to impose unipolar control on the entire world’s economy by isolating countries seeking to resist this contro—by subjecting them to trade and monetary chaos as well as direct military confrontation.

The SCO meetings became a pragmatic forum to define the basic principles for replacing other countries’ trade, monetary and military independence on the United States with mutual trade and investment among themselves, increasingly isolated from reliance on US markets for their exports, US credit for their domestic economies, and US dollars for trade and investment transactions among themselves.

The principles announced by China’s President Xi, Russian President Putin and other SCO members set the stage for spelling out in detail a new international economic order along the lines that were promised 80 years ago at the end of World War II but have been twisted beyond all recognition by the United States and its satellites into what Asian and other Global Majority countries hope will have been just a long detour of history away from the basic rules of civilization and its international diplomacy, trade and finance.

It really should not be surprising that not a word of these principles or their motivation has appeared in the mainstream Western press. The New York Times depicted the meetings in China as a plan of aggression against the United States, not as a response to US acts. President Donald Trump summarized this attitude most succinctly in a Truth Social post: “President Xi, Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”

US press coverage of the SCO meetings in China presents a greatly foreshortened perspective that reminds me of the famous Hokusai etching of a close-up tree in the foreground completely overshadowing the distant city in the background. Whatever the international topic is, it’s all about the United States. The basic model is a foreign government’s hostility toward the United States, with no mention of it being a defensive response against US belligerence toward the foreigner.

The press’s treatment of the SCO meetings and its geopolitical discussions has a remarkable similarity with its treatment of NATO’s war against Russia in Ukraine. Both events are seen as if they are all about the United States (and its allies), not about China, Russia, India, Central Asian and other countries acting to promote their own attempts to create orderly and mutually beneficial trade and investment. Just as the war in Ukraine is depicted as a Russian invasion (with no mention of its defense against NATO’s attack on Russia’s own security), the SCO meetings in Tianjin and the subsequent Beijing meetings were depicted as confrontational scheming against the West, as if the meetings were about the United States and Europe.

On September 3 the German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, called Putin perhaps the most serious war criminal of our time, as it was Russia that attacked innocent Ukraine, not vice versa from the 2014 coup onward. As Putin commented on Merz’s accusation: “we do not assume that any new dominant states should appear. Everyone should be on an equal footing.”

The military parade in Beijing that followed the meetings was a reminder to the world that the international agreements that created the United Nations and other organizations at the end of World War II were supposed to end fascism and introduce a fair and equitable world order based on the United Nations’ principles. To depict this frame of the meetings as a threat to the West is to cover-up, even deny that it is the West itself that has abandoned and indeed reversed the seemingly multilateral principles promised in 1944-1945.

The US and European portrayal of the SCO meetings as shaped entirely by antipathy toward the West is not merely an expression of Western narcissism. It was a deliberately censorial policy of not discussing the ways in which an alternative to the US-centered neoliberal economic order are being developed. NATO head Mark Rutte made it clear that there was to be no thought that there even was such a thing as a policy by countries to create an alternative and more productive economic order when he complained that Putin was getting too much attention. That meant not to discuss what really happened in the last few days in China—and how it is a landmark in introducing a new economic order, but not one that includes the West.

President Putin explained in a press conference that confrontation was not at all the focus. The speeches and press conferences spelled out the details of what was necessary for consolidating relations among themselves. Specifically, how will Asia and the Global South simply go their own way, with minimum contact and exposure to the West’s economic and military aggressive behavior.

The only military confrontation that is threatened is by NATO, from Ukraine to the Baltic Sea, Syria, Gaza, the China Sea, Venezuela and North Africa. But the real threat is the West’s neoliberal financialization and privatization, Thatcherism and Reaganomics. The SCO and BRICS (as is now being discussed in follow-up meetings) want to avoid the falling living standards and economies being experienced in the West as it deindustrializes. They want rising living standards and productivity. Their attempt to create an alternative, more productive plan of economic development is what isn’t being discussed in the West.

This great split is best epitomized by the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline. This gas was planned to go to Europe, feeding into Nordstream 1. That has all ended. Siberian gas will now go to Mongolia and China. It powered European industry in the past; now it will do the same for China and Mongolia, leaving Europe to depend on US LNG exports and declining North Sea supplies at much higher prices.

Some geopolitical upshots of the SCO meetings

The contrast between the successful consolidation of SCO/BRICS trade, investment and payments arrangements and the US destabilization makes it difficult for countries to try and join both the US/NATO bloc and the BRICS/Global South countries. The pressure is especially strong on Turkey, the Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The UAE is a member of BRICS and the others are observers, but the Arab countries are especially financially exposed to the dollar and also host US military bases. (India has blocked Azerbaijan from joining.)

Two dynamics are at work. On the one hand, as they pursue a potentially alternative plan of economic development, the BRICS and Global Majority are trying to defend themselves against US/NATO economic aggression, and to de-dollarize their economies so as to minimize trade dependence on the US market. That saves them from the US weaponizing its foreign trade and monetary system to block their access to supply chains that have been put in place, and thereby disrupting their economies.

The other dynamic is that the US economy is becoming less attractive as it polarizes, shrinks and de-deindustrializes as a result of its financialization and rising debt overhead. It also is becoming inflationary as a result of Trump’s tariffs and a falling dollar as countries de-dollarize, and it remains subject to a debt-leveraged financial bubble that is at increasing risk of sudden collapse.

These two dynamics reflect the basic contrast of economic systems and policy between oligarchic privatized and financialized markets (neoliberalism) and industrial socialist economies. The socialism of the latter is the logical extension of the dynamic of early industrial capitalism, seeking to rationalize production and minimize waste and unnecessary costs imposed by rent-seeking classes demanding income without playing a productive role—landlords, monopolists and the financial sector.

The great problem, of course, is that the Americans want to blow up the world if they can’t control it and dominate all other countries. Alistair Crooke recently warned that the Evangelical Christian movement sees this as an opportunity for a conflagration that will see Jesus return and convert the world to Christian jihadism. The term “late stage barbarism” is now being used throughout much of the internet for the ethnic supremacy fanaticism ranging from Wahabi jihadists and al Qaeda breakoffs (CIA/MI6 sponsored to be sure) through the Zionists in Gaza and the West Bank and Africato the Ukrainian neo-Nazi revival (with its echoes in Germany’s hatred of Russia) not seen since the Nazism of the 1930s and ‘40s, denying that their opponents are fellow human beings. As an alternative to the SCO, BRICS and Global Majority this barbarism defines the depth of the spilt in today’s geopolitical alignment.

No doubt client oligarchies throughout BRICS will try to hold on to as many of their privileges (that is, economic rents) as possible. We are just at the beginning of what promises to be a long promise. For the present, all that member countries can do is to insulate their monetary and balance-of-payments relations with each other, along with mutual investment. So the real “new civilization” is a way’s off. But US and its European satellite policy is a great catalyst for speeding up the great transition.