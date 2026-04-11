The "Treasury Relief" from Persepolis depicts an Achaemenid king enthroned (generally identified as Darius I) with his son and successor, Xerxes I, standing behind him. This 5th-century BC stone carving, originally from the Apadana staircase, symbolises the continuity, legitimacy, and hereditary power of the Persian royal line. Photo credit: Boris Dubensky

A familiar story in international relations begins with collapse. Empires falter, adversaries advance, and the strategic imagination narrows to survival. Yet history occasionally offers a more unsettling lesson: that apparent defeat can incubate a far more enduring form of power. The early seventh-century war between Byzantium and Sasanian Persia—echoed in the Quranic Surah Ar-Rum—offers precisely such a lesson, one that resonates uncomfortably in today’s geopolitical landscape, particularly in understanding Iran’s strategic culture and resilience.

When Persian forces swept through Byzantine territories in the early 600s, the outcome appeared preordained. Damascus fell in 613, Jerusalem in 614—with mass casualties and the symbolic seizure of the True Cross—and Egypt by 619, severing Constantinople’s grain lifeline. The Byzantine Empire, once the eastern pillar of Rome, looked terminal. Contemporary observers saw not merely defeat, but civilisational unravelling.

In Mecca, this collapse was weaponised rhetorically; it was framed as proof that monotheistic polities could not withstand the force of a more cohesive imperial power.

And yet, within less than a decade, the strategic script inverted. Emperor Heraclius, presiding over what seemed a dying state, reorganised, mobilised resources—including melting ecclesiastical wealth—and launched a counteroffensive that culminated in the decisive Battle of Nineveh in 627. Persia, overstretched and internally brittle, imploded soon after. The remarkable precision of this reversal—occurring within a narrow window of years—has often been treated as theological validation.

But stripped of doctrinal framing, it reveals something more enduring: the anatomy of resilience. That anatomy bears a striking resemblance to the modern Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran’s strategic doctrine has long been misunderstood through the lens of conventional power metrics. Its GDP, military expenditure, and diplomatic isolation are often cited as signs of weakness. Yet such readings overlook the deeper historical grammar that shapes Iranian statecraft—one forged not in uninterrupted dominance but in cycles of invasion, recovery, and adaptation. Like the Sasanian, Safavid, and Qajar experiences, Iran’s modern posture reflects a civilisational memory of survival rather than merely of winning.

The Byzantine–Sasanian war underscores a critical miscalculation that contemporary policymakers risk repeating: confusing territorial or tactical gains with strategic durability. Persia’s early victories were overwhelming, but they produced overextension. Administering vast conquered territories—from Syria to Egypt—strained logistics, diluted military focus, and created governance vacuums.

By the war’s end, both empires were so exhausted that neither could resist the emergent Arab-Muslim forces that followed. Victory, paradoxically, became the precondition for collapse.

American campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan mistook the removal of regimes for the resolution of history, underestimating how quickly strategic vacuums are filled by actors fluent in endurance. Persia’s rapid overextension was not a failure of power but of gravity—its victories expanded faster than its capacity to hold them, turning conquest into quiet collapse.

This pattern finds echoes in modern interventions. From Iraq to Afghanistan, external powers have demonstrated the ability to topple regimes swiftly, yet struggled to convert battlefield success into a sustainable political order. Iran, by contrast, has invested in asymmetric endurance—cultivating proxy networks, embedding influence within fractured states, and leveraging ideological cohesion as a force multiplier.

Iran’s doctrine of “forward defence” quietly dissolves the battlefield itself, projecting security outward through proxies so that conflict never arrives cleanly at its borders. These are not merely tactical choices; they are strategic inheritances from a long history of confronting stronger adversaries.

Economic warfare provides another parallel. The Persian capture of Egypt effectively imposed a grain blockade on Constantinople, triggering famine and desperation. Today, sanctions regimes operate as a modern analogue of what some scholars describe as “contemporary siege warfare,” inflicting systemic pressure without direct military confrontation. Iran has lived under such conditions for decades.

Yet rather than capitulation, sanctions have often reinforced domestic narratives of resistance while incentivising economic adaptation, from illicit trade networks to indigenous technological development.

None of this romanticises hardship. The human cost of such endurance is profound. But it does challenge a persistent assumption in Western policy circles: that sustained pressure will inevitably produce strategic compliance. History suggests otherwise. Under certain conditions, pressure consolidates identity, legitimises leadership, and sharpens long-term strategic patience.

Equally instructive is the role of narrative. In the early Muslim community, the prophecy of Byzantine recovery functioned as a psychological counterweight to despair. It reframed immediate losses within a broader temporal horizon, sustaining morale during periods of acute vulnerability. Iran’s political discourse similarly situates present struggles within an expansive historical arc—one that stretches from ancient empires through colonial encroachments to contemporary resistance.

This is not merely rhetoric; it is a strategic asset, shaping how sacrifice is understood and justified.

For global policymakers, particularly in the Global South and across the quiet nerve centres of middle-power diplomacy, the real challenge is not Iran itself but the discomfort of confronting a state that refuses to experience time the way the modern international system expects. There is something profoundly disorienting about engaging an actor whose strategic memory stretches well beyond the Westphalian frame—back through revolution and empire, through invasion and restoration, through cycles where fall quietly precedes resurgence.

In such a worldview, pressure is rarely terminal; it is formative. Sanctions become sediment in a longer story of endurance, isolation becomes a crucible for autonomy, and delay itself becomes a weapon. The prevailing diplomatic instinct—to compress outcomes into electoral timelines, to measure success in quarterly shifts of compliance—collides with a strategic culture that metabolises hardship slowly, almost deliberately.

This is where miscalculation takes root: not in misunderstanding capability, but in misreading patience. Iran, like other historically burdened states, does not simply react to pressure; it absorbs, refracts, and often outlasts it. And in a multipolar order where time horizons are fragmenting, that asymmetry becomes power.

What emerges, then, is a far more unsettling strategic landscape—one where resilience quietly displaces dominance as the defining currency of influence. The lesson is not confined to Tehran. It extends to any polity shaped by civilisational depth: those that have learned, often painfully, that survival is a form of victory more enduring than conquest. Since 1979, Iran has refined a strategic identity built not on isolation but on adaptive resistance, transforming revolutionary shock into a durable geopolitical method.

For middle powers navigating between great-power rivalries, this demands a recalibration of instinct. Engagement can no longer be episodic or purely transactional; it must be layered, historically literate, and attuned to the emotional architecture of states that carry memory as strategy. There is an almost paradoxical truth at play: the longer a nation has endured, the less susceptible it becomes to the coercive rhythms of the present.

In that sense, the future of global order may not be decided solely by those who project force most effectively, but by those who have learned—through centuries of defeat and renewal—how to wait, how to endure, and ultimately, how to reshape the meaning of victory itself.

There is also a cautionary note about alliances and alignments. The Byzantine recovery was not achieved in isolation; it involved recalibrated alliances, including cooperation with Turkic Khazar forces. Today’s Middle East is similarly fluid, with shifting partnerships in evolving Gulf-Iran dialogues—reshaping the strategic map. Iran’s ability to navigate and exploit these shifts reflects a pragmatic flexibility often obscured by ideological framing.

The Gulf–Iran rapprochement is not reconciliation in the Western sense but a quiet recalibration of fear, where rivals choose managed coexistence over mutual exhaustion, recognising that endless conflict only invites external dominance. In nuclear diplomacy, this temporal asymmetry turns every deadline into an illusion, as Iran negotiates not to concede the present but to outlast it.

In this fragile détente, diplomacy becomes less about trust and more about choreography, as regional powers cautiously rewrite the script of rivalry into a colder, more disciplined balance of survival.

Moreover, perhaps the most enduring lesson, however, lies in the limits of power itself. The Byzantine–Sasanian conflict, described as the last great war of antiquity, ended not with a stable balance but with mutual exhaustion. The true victors were neither of the combatants, but a third force that capitalised on their depletion.

In contemporary terms, this raises uncomfortable questions about great-power competition today. In a prolonged contest between major powers, who—or what—emerges from the margins to redefine the order?

Iran’s trajectory suggests that resilience, not dominance, may be the more decisive currency in such an environment. It is a lesson drawn not from triumphalism, but from survival against the odds. And it is a reminder that in international relations, the seeds of tomorrow’s order are often sown in the soil of today’s apparent defeat. For those crafting policy in an era of uncertainty, the message is clear, if disquieting: underestimating a state’s capacity to endure can be the most consequential miscalculation of all.