An Israeli soldier stands next to a fragment of a missile fired from Iran and intercepted by Israeli air defense system embedded in an open field in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Thursday 19 March 2026. Photo credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

US President Donald Trump did not invent the phrase “fake news,” but he undoubtedly transformed it into a political weapon, relentlessly accusing critical media of fabricating unfavorable narratives.

The deeper irony, however, is harder to dismiss. Trump himself has exhibited a persistent disregard for factual consistency. Whether he believes his own claims is ultimately beside the point; what matters is that his record has eroded any reasonable basis for trust.

His war on Iran illustrates this contradiction with striking clarity. Trump has repeatedly spoken of his commitment to a negotiated resolution with Tehran. Yet, at critical junctures—often in tandem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—his administration has moved toward escalation, authorizing or supporting strikes even as diplomatic language dominated public discourse.

This is not an isolated contradiction, but a pattern.

Prior to the US-Israeli escalation in June 2025, Washington projected sustained optimism regarding diplomatic progress with Tehran, with messaging centered on possible agreements and ongoing indirect negotiations, reportedly facilitated by regional intermediaries such as Oman.

Yet, during and immediately following this period of diplomatic signaling, the United States and Israel proceeded with large-scale military strikes on Iranian targets, effectively collapsing the very negotiations that had been publicly emphasized.

The same pattern repeated itself on 28 February 2026. In the days leading up to the escalation, and even as discussions were believed to be underway through indirect channels, Trump continued to speak of potential deals and positive diplomatic momentum. However, these signals were swiftly overtaken by coordinated military action, reinforcing the perception that negotiations had once again functioned as a strategic cover for escalation rather than a genuine attempt at resolution.

Prior to earlier escalatory phases, Washington signaled that diplomatic channels remained active, reportedly through intermediaries such as Oman. At the same time, however, the US was expanding its military footprint in the region. The outcome was predictable: negotiations provided the appearance of restraint, while preparations for confrontation proceeded uninterrupted.

A similar sequence unfolded again in late February. Renewed talk of diplomacy coincided with fresh military action, reinforcing the same cycle—dialogue, deadlines, escalation.

Trump has repeatedly issued ultimatums, only to revise, extend, or abandon them altogether. Negotiations, in this framework, are not a pathway to resolution but a strategic instrument—used to buy time, reposition forces, and maintain the initiative.

Iran appears to have recognized this dynamic.

In the earlier phase of escalation, in June, Iranian retaliation was relatively delayed, taking approximately 18 hours to fully materialize following the initial strikes. However, after the 28 February aggression, Iran’s response was significantly faster, occurring within approximately two hours, and was more coordinated in both scale and targeting.

This contrast suggests not only improved operational readiness, but also a clearer strategic understanding of Washington’s use of negotiations as a tactical cover for escalation.

In earlier phases of the conflict, Tehran’s responses were slower, more cautious, and calibrated to avoid uncontrolled escalation. More recently, however, its reactions have become faster and more synchronized, suggesting both increased readiness and a clearer reading of Washington’s strategy.

Now, Trump appears to be returning to the same playbook.

In a recent post on Truth Social, he stated: “I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.”

He further described the talks as “very good and productive” and claimed that there were “major points of agreement” between Washington and Tehran, despite Iranian officials publicly denying that any direct or indirect negotiations are taking place.

Taken at face value, such remarks might suggest a rational recalibration. The broader context certainly allows for that possibility. The war has not gone according to plan.

Iran has demonstrated notable political cohesion, military resilience, and social endurance. Despite sustained attacks on infrastructure, the killing of civilians, and the targeting of senior leadership, the state has maintained strategic continuity. Its responses have not only absorbed pressure but reshaped the battlefield, raising the cost of escalation for its adversaries.

In doing so, Iran has effectively countered what we previously described as Israel’s “gone wild” doctrine and Trump’s so-called “madman” posture—two overlapping strategies rooted in unpredictability, escalation dominance, and psychological pressure. Rather than being destabilized by this approach, Tehran has absorbed it, adapted to it, and ultimately neutralized its intended effect. What was meant to overwhelm has instead been contained, gradually shifting the strategic balance.

What began as an asymmetric confrontation has evolved into a more balanced, and therefore more dangerous, strategic equation.

Iran is no longer merely reacting—it is shaping outcomes.

Meanwhile, diplomatic activity has intensified. Although Tehran denies direct negotiations with Washington, there is little doubt that indirect channels are active. Regional mediation efforts are reportedly involving actors such as Oman, Türkiye, and Egypt, pointing to a complex and multi-layered diplomatic track.

In this light, Trump’s statements could be read as an attempt to create an exit from a war that is steadily turning into a political and military liability. With midterm elections approaching, the domestic cost of a prolonged and inconclusive conflict cannot be ignored.

But Trump and the Gramscian notion of “good sense” rarely intersect.

His record suggests a different interpretation—one in which diplomatic language serves as a tactical cover rather than a strategic shift.

Recent developments reinforce this concern. US and Israeli officials have reportedly explored options involving high-value strategic targets, including Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, Iran’s primary oil export terminal, where reports suggest possible US consideration of blockade or seizure operations to pressure Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump himself has repeatedly threatened Iran’s energy sector, warning that the United States could “obliterate” Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure if Tehran failed to comply with US demands, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, the inconsistency of Trump’s ultimatums continues to undermine any perception of credible negotiation. Deadlines are imposed, revised, extended, or abandoned with little coherence, reinforcing a sense of calculated unpredictability.

It is therefore entirely plausible that the current overture is not a step toward de-escalation, but a familiar maneuver—designed to manage perception, buy time, and prepare the ground for another phase of confrontation.

Iran, however, is unlikely to be caught off guard again. While the specifics of any forthcoming action may remain unclear, its increasingly rapid and calibrated responses suggest a high level of strategic anticipation.

What is particularly revealing is the parallel messaging emerging from Israeli officials, who have begun to suggest that the war may be nearing its conclusion and that a mutually beneficial agreement is within reach.

This alignment is unlikely to be coincidental. It points instead to a coordinated narrative—one that may serve purposes beyond diplomacy itself.

Whether this signals genuine de-escalation or a prelude to further escalation remains uncertain.

What is already clear, however, are several critical facts: the US-Israeli war effort has encountered serious limitations; Iran has emerged in a far stronger position than anticipated, with tangible leverage in any negotiation; and, ultimately, Trump’s words—no matter how measured or conciliatory they may appear—cannot be taken at face value.