Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoff Bower's avatar
Geoff Bower
1h

We refuse to sink into depression despite this horror show. My wife and I will again protest, at some risk of conflict with our cowardly authorities, outside our State offices of "Foreign Affairs and Trade". What else can one do when all our spineless Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs can barely form words of regret over Gaza atrocities. And they blatantly lie about Australia's trade in weapons parts supplied to Israel for its continuing genocide.

Well said M. Reza Behnam.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Savage Minds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture