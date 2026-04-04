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David Avenell's avatar
David Avenell
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The UK Govt. has been violent and brutal in suppressing any and all Pro - Palestinian protest.

In the service of Israel.

Perhaps, as the global economy comes apart, the EU self destructs and Britain can't grow enough food to feed their own population, they might start to understand that Israel is not a friend of the UK.

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