Ricardo Vaz, a journalist and political analyst based in Venezuela, discusses the US kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores and how US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attempted to frame the operation as if it were just a question of domestic law enforcement, even though Venezuela lies clearly outside of US jurisdiction. Examining how corporate media is deeply intertwined with US imperialism while playing a vital role for Empire, Vaz considers how the New York Times and the Washington Post failed to report information to which they were privy: that the US military operation in Venezuela was going to happen, yet they chose not to publish on the impending invasion in order to not endanger US soldiers. Vaz also analyses what he terms the “schizophrenia inside imperialist circles,” whereby US Democrats disapproved of the kidnapping of Maduro and Flores, primarily because there was no plan to install Maria Corina Machado into office. Exploring Venezuelan politics, Vaz articulates the resentment of both Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro by the elite who have long struggled to regain power while viewing themselves as the ideal US surrogates to run Venezuela while paradoxically never having found a viable way to take power without US support. However, Chavez’s entry into office dashed the hopes of the elite to regain power while also offending their sense of entitlement, given their resentment that the working class might have any political representation within the national government. Vaz also scrutinises the situation in Cuba, which has become very desperate in recent weeks, noting how for the past 20 years Venezuela has been the biggest supplier of oil to Cuba, fuel which powers public transportation, the airline industry, and electricity plants.