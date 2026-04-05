The image captures protesters holding large papier-mâché heads during a “No Kings” national day of protest in Washington, D.C.. Photo credit: Leah Millis

Even in such red states as Texas and Florida, the American citizen across all ages was out in the many thousands.

Not to speak of such democratic bastions as Minneapolis.

They want Donald Trump impeached and the war stopped now.

Look closely at reports one after the other, and there is already evidence of regime change—not in Iran but in the United States of America.

At the rate at which the top-most military and executive heads are rolling in Washington, the Nero of our times May soon find himself babbling solitary in the Oval Office.

A moment has again arrived in the United States when realisation dawns with force: people in power must never be allowed to be greater than the power of the people.

Do not forget to thank the six millennia-long civilisation of Persia for reducing the upstart of history to maddened incoherence.

The brilliantly sophisticated and astute Iranians know that America never wins a war; not in Korea, not in Vietnam, not in Libya, not in Iraq, not even in Afghanistan.

It does of course hold the unflattering record of being the only country to have dropped an atom bomb when there was no need for it, since the Soviets had already won the war.

When a parvenu bully replete with money and hubris but tragically short on sense is allowed to become expansive by avaricious cronies and spineless satraps across the world, the results are always the same—disastrous, even for those whose cupidity feeds the man in the White House.

Think of BRICS, now chaired by the Vishwaguru, Bharat: while the BR and the CS flanking the I seem to know only too well what BRICS ought to do, the presiding I seems floundering in a QUAD-RY of its own making.

Overall, the brutal invasion of Iran, without cause or justification that hold the least water, barring the expansionist designs of the Zionists in Israel, cries out for the making of a new world yet again.

If Kings and Empires are back, so must the people be.

The great American people have given the lead in defence of great American ideals codified in the great American Constitution.

All peoples, be it in totalitarian states or corrupted democracies, must follow that lead.

Let the ground for a “new earth and a new heaven” be prepared this Easter to push all Pharaohs—Christian, Zionist, Islamic, Hindu and any others too—back where they belong: in the dungeons of history.