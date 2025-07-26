Savage Minds

2h

Public funding clearly hasnt prevented the BBC (UK) from becoming a government propaganda outlet. It also hasnt kept the CBC (Canada) to its original mandate of independent Canadian programming. Nor has public funding kept universities independent.

Part of the problem is no doubt that funding can be cut by governments when they don't like the programming. Another big part is that media and universities depend on corporate funding and therefore as you noted become biased or even taken over. A third part is the revolving door between industry and government and NGOs and media - the same corrupt people who play with big money are moving through the top jobs, often handed out as rewards for playing along.

So i would amend your suggestion: A publicly focused media could instead be funded by a foundation that the government sets up with a pile of money that then operates independently. There should be rules against conflicts of interest, 100% transparency, and of course a code of conduct for public service and neutrality and fairness, enforced with monastic strictness.

