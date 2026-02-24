Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Heffernan's avatar
Mark Heffernan
25m

No society can actually manifest genuine full capacity under the present way we think of and do money despite whatever subsidies or tariffs its government attempts.

Abstract:

“This document is the result of a rigorous control system theory stability analysis of the current world de facto standard currency system and identifies a root instability in the form of the growth component of Debt associated with the money creation process. It first establishes the inherent instability of Common Lending Practices (application of interest). Then the analysis further charts the logical consequences of said root instability as it affects the economy as a whole and identifies how it provokes a systematic divergence between debt and value attributed to wealth in past cycles with the minimum value required in current and future cycles as those incorporate past unpaid debt i.e. systematic compounding of debt. It also identifies how the only means available within the system design for staving off inflation is through the continued contribution of collateral wealth as guaranty for the creation of new principal debt money commensurate with past debt growth. Finally it illustrates that compounding debt inevitably leads to a point where an inability to provide new wealth to guaranty new money to keep up with debt growth becomes chronic at which point either runaway inflation or a definitive collapse of the system inevitably ensues.”

http://bibocurrency.com/images/pdfdownloads/Formal%20Stability%20Analysis%20and%20experiment%20%28final%29%20rev%203.4.pdf

How much of this would not even be a question of government if money itself was not thought to be a tradeable commodity but was only a unit of measure?

The moral wrangling inside the failings of applied math literacy and logical shortcomings of money will one day be just a joke about a truly foolish and mathematically illiterate populace.

Here is a presentation in which the AI called Grok can explicitly confirm the ages old errors and the correction:

https://grok.com/share/c2hhcmQtMg%3D%3D_6ed64a55-dd77-4dd5-832e-2fbadea4c532

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Savage Minds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture