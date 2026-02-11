Protesters gather for a rally against Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit and police brutality in Sydney on Tuesday. Photo credit: George Chan

Australia was built on a promise that public space belongs to everyone: the sceptic and the believer, the protester and the passer-by, the powerful and the vulnerable. That promise was shaken in Sydney this week, when images travelled the world of Muslim men kneeling in prayer on a city street, only to be pulled to their feet and dragged away by police.

The footage was visceral. It cut through slogans and statistics and landed somewhere deeper, raising a question that resonates far beyond George Street: what does freedom look like when fear, foreign policy and domestic politics collide?

The incident unfolded amid a large protest against the visit of Israel’s President Isaac Herzog. By most credible accounts, the rally was overwhelmingly peaceful. Reuters estimated tens of thousands in attendance, while SBS reported 27 arrests after police moved in with mounted units, capsicum spray and batons.

In the middle of that pressure cooker, around ten Muslim worshippers paused for evening prayer. They were not blocking traffic. They were not charging police lines. They were praying. The video shows officers interrupting the prayer and using physical force. The Australian Federation of Islamic Councils described it as “completely unacceptable” and called for an independent inquiry and public release of body-worn camera footage.

What made the moment especially confronting was the global reaction. Muslim overseas, from Southeast Asia to the Middle East, condemned the disruption of prayer. For many, it confirmed a fear that even in democracies that pride themselves on tolerance, Muslim religious expression remains conditional. In an age of instant circulation, this was not just a local policing decision. It was a message absorbed in capitals across Southeast Asia and the Middle East, just as sharply as it was felt in Sydney’s western suburbs.

Australia likes to describe itself, in the language of its own Foreign Policy White Paper, as a multicultural democracy whose diversity is a source of soft power. That soft power is not built by speeches alone. It is built by mundane acts of restraint: the decision not to escalate, the choice to wait sixty seconds while people finish praying, the confidence that public order is not threatened by devotion. NSW MP Abigail Boyd underscored the same point, arguing that the police decision to interrupt a peaceful act of worship physically was not only unnecessary but emblematic of a deeper erosion of civil liberties that should alarm every Australian.

When those small acts fail, the reputational cost can be large. CIVICUS has already downgraded Australia’s civic space from “open” to “narrowed”, citing restrictive protest laws and expanded police powers. Incidents like this give substance to that abstract warning.

There is also a historical echo that Australians recognise instinctively. In 1978, police crackdowns on peaceful protests in Sydney left a scar on the state’s democratic memory. The lesson many thought had been learned was simple: heavy-handed policing does not restore legitimacy; it corrodes it. Research on procedural justice, including work cited by Amnesty International, consistently shows that when authorities are seen as biased or disproportionate, trust collapses. Compliance follows trust, not the other way around. Numbers matter here.

Over the past decade, every Australian state has passed new protest-related offences, often framed in vague terms such as “obstruction”. Human rights lawyers warn that such laws grant wide discretion on the grounds. Discretion, without strong safeguards, is where inequality seeps in. When prayer becomes indistinguishable from disorder in operational terms, the problem is not merely tactical. It is normative.

The foreign policy context sharpens the stakes. The war in Gaza has polarised societies worldwide. Governments are under pressure to demonstrate solidarity, security and control. Yet democracies are judged not by how they manage applause inside conference halls, but by how they treat dissent outside them. France’s experience under strict secularism offers a cautionary comparison. Raids on mosques and bans on visible religious practices, justified in the name of order, have deepened alienation without delivering cohesion.

An uncomfortable paradox comes into focus. Australia has long positioned itself as a voice for democratic norms and civic freedoms beyond its borders. It urges restraint, dialogue and respect for human rights. Those arguments ring hollow if, at home, peaceful worship is treated as an inconvenience to be cleared. Soft power is fragile. It is accumulated slowly and lost quickly. For regional partners with large Muslim populations, credibility on religious freedom is not a side issue; it is central.

None of this requires denying the complexity of policing large, emotionally charged protests. Public safety matters. So does the safety of visiting dignitaries. But safety and dignity are not mutually exclusive. Allowing a short pause for prayer would not have endangered anyone. On the contrary, it would have demonstrated confidence in the very values Australia claims to defend.

What happens next will matter as much as what happened on the street. An independent investigation, with real transparency, is essential. So is a serious review of protest laws that have tilted the balance too far towards suppression. More broadly, there is a need to reaffirm a simple democratic ethic: that public order is strongest when it makes room for difference, not when it flattens it.

The image of men pulled from prayer is now part of Australia’s story, whether it likes it or not. The choice is whether it becomes a symbol of democratic backsliding or a catalyst for renewal. Freedom is not tested in calm moments. It is tested when fear tempts authority to overreach. On that test, the world is watching Australia closely.