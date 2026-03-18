Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoff Bower's avatar
Geoff Bower
2h

A brilliant if shameful reflection on our Labor government's opportunism, Binoy. Many thanks for your description of this episode.

It was notable to me that you avoided any reference to PM Bob Hawke's tearful speech in the days of the PRC crackdown on democracy protests in Beijing when we showed uncharacteristic acceptance of Chinese students in Australia as refugees. Skip to the Mad Monk Abbott's and Morriscum's repeated labelling of Sri Lankan refugees as "illegals".

Senators Shoebridge and Thorpe's analysis for the Iranian player fiasco and Labor's hypocrisy was rightly your focus. Well done.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Savage Minds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture