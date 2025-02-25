NUMSA Deputy General Secretary Mbuso Ngubane speaks on the crisis facing workers at ArcelorMittal and also at SASteelMills. Photo: NUMSA

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) picketed the offices of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) on Friday 21 February, demanding urgent government action to prevent the closure of the Long Steel production plants of ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA).

3,500 employees are at the immediate risk of losing their jobs. But the stakes are even higher if this closure by South Africa’s largest producer is not prevented, because many industries downstream, particularly in the automotive sector, depend on AMSA’s long steel production for the bulk of its domestic inputs.

“If we look along the value chain in the downstream, we are actually going to be losing no less than 100,000 jobs” at a time of “massive unemployment and deepening levels of poverty,” said NUMSA’s Deputy General Secretary, Mbuso Ngubane, addressing the picketing workers.

“One of the auto companies, Toyota South Africa, has informed us that in assembling their cars, they source not less than 17,000 tons of steel from AMSA.” If AMSA shuts down these plants, “Toyota will shut down its operations in May and it could take more than 6 months for them to find an alternative supplier that will meet their specification,” reads NUMSA’s memorandum received by the DTIC.

“The automotive sector uses some 70,000 tons per annum of specialty Long steel products, with AMSA being the only local source. The automotive sector requires at least 12 months to certify another supplier due to the safety-critical nature of the steel,” added the memorandum.

In the absence of other local suppliers who can fill in the shortfall, the closure of AMSA’s Long Steel plants will jeopardize South Africa’s strategically important auto industry, “which relies on high-grade specialized steel products… which only AMSA in South Africa can manufacture.”

Outcompeted by cheaper steel imported from “heavily subsidized” foreign producers who are “dumping” steel in the South African market, the union added that AMSA has demanded “relevant import tariffs and import-licensing” from the government to keep its Long Steel plants afloat.

“It is the union’s firm view that the government must do whatever it takes to protect South Africa’s specialty long steel capacity coming out of AMSA’s plant in the city of Newcastle,” NUMSA said in its memorandum.

Warning that “the failure to arrest this crisis at AMSA will be catastrophic in the manufacturing sector” and a “setback to the rest of the South African economy,” it stressed, “we cannot afford to lose such capacity, especially against the backdrop” of ongoing de-industrialization.

SA Steel Mills workers also join the picket

Also joining the picket alongside the employees of AMSA’s Newcastle plant were the workers of SA Steel Mills, which entered a business rescue process in September 2024. During this process, a financially distressed company is protected from claims by creditors, while the Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs), who exercise control in the meantime, work out a turnaround strategy to render the company financially viable.

However, NUMSA maintains that the well-paid BRPs are only “milking the process for selfish benefit,” without resolving the crisis, while ”our members are unable to earn any income.” They are not even able to claim anything from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

“The IDC must ensure that workers get their UIF while the process is still unfolding, so that they can get a source of income,” demanded the separate memorandum submitted on behalf of NUMSA members employed at the SA Steel Mills.