Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (right) interviewed by Ali Hashem of Al Jazeera network. Photo credit: Al Jazeera

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated that there are no talks going on with the US at the moment as there is zero trust in Washington’s positions. Talking to Al Jazeera on Tuesday 31 March, he also claimed that no country or group is in a position to guarantee a sustained peace in the region.

While acknowledging that the US is sending messages through the White House’s special representative to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Araghchi said such exchange of messages does not amount to negotiations.

Araghchi also confirmed that Iran has not responded to a 15-point proposal presented by the US last week.

Iran has described the proposal presented to it through Pakistan as “unrealistic and unreasonable” because it seeks the abandonment of Iranian missile defense and nuclear programs among other maximalist demands, which Iran has always denied even before the beginning of the war.

“We don’t see honesty” in Trump’s positions and see “no ground for negotiations” with the Americans at the moment Araghchi said, referring to the fate of the earlier talks.

“We have been attacked twice during the negotiations” and until we are sure that the such attacks will not resume again in the future we will not agree to any talks.

Responding to a question about Iranian conditions, Araghchi said at the moment Iran sees no point in presenting its own conditions.

If the US wants to negotiate they need to build trust by ending the aggression first, he said, claiming that if Iran is convinced there is an “intent and will to end the war” it will then present its conditions for a settlement and not before that.

Artificial deadlines won’t work

Replying to repeated threats and ultimatums issued by Trump demanding its capitulation, Araghchi reiterated that such “artificial deadlines” won’t work as they do nothing but make things more complicated.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to “obliterate” Iranian economic infrastructure if it fails to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi claimed that the Strait of Hormuz falls within the internal waters of Iran and Oman and it is impossible for Iran to allow its enemies to pass through its waters while the war is going on.

The strait is open for other friendly countries, Araghchi reiterated, claiming that once the war ends Iran and Oman will jointly decide the mechanism to regulate the navigation through it.

Araghchi also denied any possibility of peace without it being comprehensive and regional in application.

“We are seeking an end to the war not only in Iran but across the region,” Araghchi said, underlining that the Israeli wars in Gaza and Lebanon and US-Israeli attacks against resistance forces in Yemen and Iraq must end along with the aggression against Iran.

US ground offensive would be foolish

Aragachi told Al Jazeera that Iran is in fact, waiting for the US to start a ground invasion as that will provide it a better opportunity to defend itself.

It has been widely speculated in the media that the US is increasing its troops in the region to launch ground invasion. Trump has also repeatedly threatened to take control of Iran’s Kharg Island.

“We know very well how to defend ourselves. In a ground war, we can do it even better. We are completely ready to confront any sort of ground attack. We hope they do not make such a mistake,” Araghchi said.

No US military bases in the region

Araghchi once again denied that it is waging a war against the countries in the region and reiterated the end of US military bases.

The Persian Gulf countries must stop hosting the US aggressors and allowing their land to be used to attack Iran, he told Al Jazeera, claiming Iran only targets American military and economic interests in the Persian Gulf region which are used to launch attacks against it.

Araghchi reiterated his earlier allegations that Washington is using the civilians in the Persian Gulf as a human shield by moving its soldiers from its bases to hotels in the region, inviting Iranian attacks.

Araghchi also pointed out the failures of the Persian Gulf monarchies to condemn the US aggression against Iran while they repeatedly condemn the Iranians for defending themselves. “This is really not fair,” Araghchi said.