The spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baqaei dismissed a 15-point proposal from the United States as "illogical and overly ambitious," stating that Iran has finalized its own five-point counterproposal focusing on sovereignty and long-term security.. Photo credit: Foad Ashtari

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Iran rejected a US proposal for a temporary truce submitted via Pakistan on Monday 6 April and presented its own counterproposal for a permanent and comprehensive peace in the region.

A temporary ceasefire provides the enemy time to regroup and strategize and does not help in peace efforts as has been seen in Gaza and Lebanon, Esmail Baghaei, official spokesperson of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Monday.

Iran’s 10 point proposals also presented through Pakistan, demands end of all wars on fronts in the region including in Lebanon and Gaza and a guarantee that no future war will be waged against Iran, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The proposal also demands the withdrawal of all American military bases in the region and compensation for the destruction caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Iran proposes a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and demands lifting of all sanctions against it along with the recognition of its right to enrich uranium under Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

US President Donald Trump reiterated his threats to attack and destroy all civilian infrastructure in Iran if it fails to open the Strait of Hormuz by 8 PM on Tuesday despite acknowledging the Iranian proposal as “very significant.”

Trump had originally issued the threat on Sunday giving Iran 48 hours to respond to his demand or face total destruction.

Iran has maintained that the Strait of Hormuz is open for all except those who are part of the alliance attacking the country. It has rejected the demands of free navigation through the Strait citing strategic needs of defense during the war.

US is not worried about committing war crimes

While reminded that an attack on civilian infrastructure, power plants and petrochemical units, bridges in this case, would be considered a war crime, Trump dismissed the concern claiming he was “not worried about it.”

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday morning.

The US and Israel have already struck several of Iran’s universities, schools, health centers, bridges, gas fields and petrochemical plants in the war which began on 28 February.

Their bombings have indiscriminately targeted residential areas and thousands of civilian facilities in Iran, killing over 3,000 civilians and injuring over 25,000 of them.

Iran has retaliated to the attacks, hitting targets in Persian Gulf countries and in Israel. Scores of people and over a dozen of US soldiers have been reportedly killed in Iranian retaliations.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Education over 310 students have been killed and over 750 schools have been damaged in US-Israeli bombings in the country so far.

Iran has termed the repeated attacks on its educational institutions “acts of terrorism and war crimes” and demanded full accountability for all those responsible for such heinous acts.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces claimed they bombed one of Iran’s petrochemical compounds in Shiraz while also threatening to target the Iranian rail network.

Iran called Israeli threats to attack its railways as a threat against the common heritage of humanity and demanded strong moves by the international organizations to deter any such move.

Iranian railways are listed among UNESCO’s world heritage sites.

Meanwhile, the Iranian military responded to US and Israeli threats calling them signs of “deadlock and desperation” and vowing retaliations on US interests in the region.

“The rude, arrogant and baseless threats of the delusional US president, which stems from being trapped in a dead end and from attempts to justify consecutive defeats of the US military” will not affect Iran’s efforts to defend itself, Iranian military said.