Palestinians from Tantura, a month following the massacre, are expelled to Jordan, 26 June 1948. Photo credit: Benno Rothenberg

Of all the ridiculous contortions Western media have performed over the past two years to whitewash Israel’s ongoing genocide, the breathless handwringing over the supposed calamity of Israel becoming a “pariah state” is an almost touching display of fevered wishful thinking. In headline after headline, article after article, the self-styled “liberal” press—Haaretz, The New York Times, and The Guardian foremost among them—frets that Israel’s supposed “missteps” might place it at risk of becoming a rogue state, as if unrestrained brutality and open contempt for international law were mere errors of judgment. But only in a looking-glass world could Israel’s pariah status—blindingly evident since its inception—ever be in doubt. If the term has any meaning at all, Israel is its archetype, and always has been.

Yet Israel’s propagandists manufacture a “legitimacy crisis,” rebranding warranted criticism as an effort to “delegitimise” the state and endanger Jews globally. This claim is a fiction, meant only to turn culpability into perceived persecution and cover up well-documented crimes. Honest observers know this is no sudden descent: Israel’s contempt for law, morality, and human life itself is foundational—it was born in blood and terror. Recognising this longstanding pariah status is essential to challenging the impunity that ensures Israel’s lack of accountability.

Pariah from the First Day

While critics rightly note that history did not begin on 7 October, focusing narrowly on Gaza’s post-2006 siege—or even the 1967 occupation—obscures a much older reality. Long before its formal founding in 1948, Zionist militias waged organised terror to force Palestinians from their homes. From the 1920s onward, Zionist organisations such as the Haganah, Irgun, and Lehi carried out bombings, assassinations, and mass intimidation, establishing a political culture in which terror was not exceptional, but intrinsic to their operations. Fittingly enough, two leaders of these terrorist groups would later become prime ministers of the pariah state.

Such a framework of terror set the stage for the 1948 Nakba, during which over 750,000 Palestinians were expelled. Israeli forces committed brutal massacres at Deir Yassin and Tantura—but these are only the most infamous examples. In 1947–48 alone, at least thirty documented massacres left hundreds dead, including children, women, and the elderly. And at countless lesser-known sites civilians were mutilated, raped, and executed en masse. In a perverse calculus, Israeli forces classified all males between ten and fifty as legitimate targets, effectively sentencing children to death. These were not wartime excesses but deliberate campaigns of mass murder and ethnic cleansing, repeated hundreds of times in the decades that followed.

Nor was the violence confined to shootings. Early Zionist forces pioneered forms of collective terror. Jewish militias rolled explosive-filled barrels into Arab neighbourhoods, set streets ablaze, and machine-gunned residents trying to extinguish the flames. Biological warfare was deployed via typhoid in water supplies, and cars rigged with explosives were sent to Palestinian garages, delivering indiscriminate carnage. This tradition of inventive cruelty persists, most recently in the exploding pagers in Beirut that killed dozens and injured thousands—a crime against humanity—appallingly celebrated by Israel’s prime minister during a January 2025 White House visit when he presented a “golden pager” to the US president.

Since the 1967 occupation, any residual doubt about Israel’s pariah status has vanished. A permanent regime of domination has taken shape: relentless illegal settlement expansion enforced by settler militias operating without fear of repercussion; the 700-kilometre apartheid wall annexing land, isolating communities, and entrenching de facto borders; environmental warfare through sewage dumping, land theft, and the uprooting of over a million olive trees; the routine use of “skunk water” to contaminate homes and neighbourhoods; mass imprisonment without charge; routine torture, sexual violence—including the use of dogs—forced stripping and filming, child detention, and deaths in custody; collective punishment through siege, starvation, and displacement; systematic destruction of homes, hospitals, schools, and cultural life; repeated regional attacks carried out with complete exemption from consequences; and targeted assassinations at home and abroad—Israel is the West’s leading practitioner of political assassination.

As in every colonial project, dehumanisation lays the groundwork for atrocity. An Israeli prime minister openly described Palestinians as “beasts walking on two legs,” while another politician referred to Palestinian children as “little snakes,” and still another proclaimed that “every baby in Gaza is an enemy.” Soldiers transform barbarism into spectacle—dancing in looted clothing, mocking the dead, and flaunting stolen children’s belongings. Such institutionalised dehumanisation conditions both perpetrators and bystanders, attempting to normalise atrocity and render extreme violence thinkable.

This societal and ideological cruelty is mirrored in Israel’s state-level lawlessness and impunity. The country refuses to submit to international norms: it is an undeclared nuclear power that evades NPT and IAEA inspections; the most condemned state in UN Security Council history, with dozens more resolutions blocked by the United States; declared by the ICJ in 2024 to be plausibly committing genocide and maintaining an illegal occupation; sanctioned by the UN General Assembly; and subject to ICC arrest warrants for its prime minister and defence minister. From its earliest militias to today’s state apparatus, this unbroken pattern of systemic terror marks Israel unmistakably as a pariah.

Israeli soldiers with detained Palestinian women and children in Tantura on 23 May 1948, the date of the Tantura massacre. Photo credit: Public domain

Pariah Impunity

Israel insists it faces scrutiny like “no other country,” yet its unprecedented impunity is staggering. Rooted in privileges entrenched since 1948 and reinforced by Western weapons, intelligence, diplomatic cover, and propaganda, this shield is the central barrier to accountability. Nowhere is this more evident than in Israel’s serial breaches of the 10 October ceasefire—violated at least 738 times, resulting in 356 Palestinian deaths (including 67 children) and 908 injuries—an outrage that would provoke global hysteria were Hamas to kill even a fraction of that number of Israeli combatants—let alone civilians—during a truce. Such repeated breaches illustrate the selective application of legal standards: Israel ignores rulings, defies international law, and relies on allies to block enforcement. Activists, journalists, and politicians who dissent face harassment, doxxing, and career reprisals. Unchecked and even celebrated, Israel’s impunity makes atrocity routine, inflicting relentless horror on the Palestinians while the world stands silently complicit.

The Antisemitism Vaccine

Israel’s impunity is sustained by an “antisemitism vaccine”: critics are met with ritualised accusations that instantly inoculate the state against scrutiny. Western media amplify a narrow circle of pro-Israel groups—often themselves purveyors of anti-Palestinian racism—who label opposition to apartheid and genocide as bigotry. The tactic is crude but effective, turning denial into proof and diverting attention from Israel’s crimes. Even pro-Palestine movements are driven into excessive self-policing over an antisemitism problem that is grossly inflated, draining energy from confronting genocide and apartheid. Meanwhile, an entire scholarship industry debates the obvious distinction between opposing a state and hating a people.

Real antisemitism is serious, but most reported incidents fall into the category of nonviolent “general mischief,” and claims of a global resurgence conflate criticism of Israel, social media posts, insults, and false-flag incidents with genuine attacks on Jews. Because criticism of Israel is routinely framed as antisemitism, surges in such accusations during Israel’s genocide were entirely predictable. At the same time, by claiming to represent all Jews, Israel perversely encourages both the uninformed and actual antisemites to blame Jews collectively for the state’s crimes.

This dynamic is institutionalised through the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working Definition of antisemitism, now adopted by over 46 countries. Framed as a response to a so-called “new antisemitism,” it fixates on speech rather than structural injustice, collapses political critique of Israel into bigotry, and functions as a tool to discipline institutions and guard Israel from scrutiny—a purpose its architects clearly understood. Canada has gone further, issuing a 2024 handbook that effectively treats Palestinians and their supporters as presumptive bigots simply for exposing the factual reality of Israel’s crimes—a logic as absurd as declaring that anyone who reports a fire is an arsonist.

The result is a transnational enforcement regime: dissent is suppressed across universities, NGOs, and public institutions, while well-funded groups rebrand Palestinian solidarity as antisemitism. The smear is devastating—UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese recalls feeling “sick in her stomach” when first branded an antisemite. Of course, the premise behind these accusations is absurd: we are expected to swallow, with a straight face, that lifelong advocates of racial justice, Indigenous rights, labour protections, climate action, and the like are, when protesting a genocide in real time, suddenly driven by hatred toward Jews rather than the same moral commitments that have guided them throughout their lives. That such accusations are not laughed out of newsrooms or institutions, despite originating from obviously partisan pro-Israel groups, underscores the extraordinary privilege enjoyed by those who deploy them. And naturally, this selective policing of antisemitism starkly contrasts with the indifference shown toward deadly anti-Muslim violence.

The politicisation of “antisemitism” has never genuinely served Jewish communities, as the hypocrisy of self-styled watchdogs makes clear. The Anti-Defamation League shrugged off Elon Musk’s Nazi salute as “an awkward gesture” while condemning Mayor Mamdani merely for criticising Zionism. After the horrific Bondi Beach shooting, Israel rushed to blame anti-genocide protests, making accusations before any evidence emerged, exposing the deliberately twisted logic of these smear campaigns. At the same time, the most dangerous antisemitism comes not from critics of Israel, but from the far right—white nationalists and Christian Zionists—a reality that these zealous watchdogs consistently fail to acknowledge. It is hard to imagine how they can combat antisemitism effectively when they so studiously ignore its actual sources.

Meanwhile, Zionist institutions fracture Judaism into an exclusionary ideology grounded in racial supremacy, subverting its core values of altruism, truth, justice, and peace. By insisting Jews worldwide support Israel’s crimes, they enact the very antisemitism they claim to combat, falsely casting all Jews as supporting genocide while pretending that the vast and growing numbers of Jews who oppose Zionism and condemn Israel’s crimes do not exist, rendering the entire Jewish dissent invisible. This strategy undermines rather than protects Jewish communities.

Ongoing Nakba

The antisemitism vaccine has helped to clear the path for mass slaughter. Since 7 October 2023, Israel has escalated decades of oppression into outright genocide. With a likely death toll exceeding 100,000—possibly several times higher—Palestinians face mass killing and suffering without precedent in modern history. Gaza has been bombarded with some 85,000 tons of explosives per square kilometre, roughly six times the force of Hiroshima. Civilians account for at least 83 percent of casualties, including hundreds of journalists and aid workers. Soldiers have deliberately targeted tents, “safe zones,” and aid queues—massacring more than 2,600 and wounding at least 19,000 hungry civilians lining up for food. There are documented cases of soldiers methodically shooting children, aiming at different parts of the body according to a schedule, “like a game of target practice.” Beyond Gaza, over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and East Jerusalem despite no Hamas presence there.

Over 4,800 amputations have been recorded, including an estimated ten children per day losing one or more limbs. Hospitals are crippled, clean water and medicine cut off, and infectious disease spreads unchecked. At least 9,300 children under five now suffer acute malnutrition. Medical personnel are abducted, tortured, or killed, leaving Gaza’s hospitals barely functional. Food, water, fuel, and electricity are deliberately restricted; farmland is destroyed; homes, schools, and universities reduced to rubble. Nearly two million people have been displaced, often repeatedly, as civilian life itself is pushed to the edge of survival.

Beyond indiscriminate violence lies targeted terror. At least 56 Palestinians have been tortured to death since 7 October. Intellectuals, writers, and professors are deliberately assassinated, including “the voice of Gaza,” Refaat Alareer, murdered along with his family. Israel employs AI-generated “kill lists” and the “Where’s Daddy?” system to track Palestinians in their homes and exterminate entire families. Drones broadcast recordings of crying infants and screaming women to lure civilians from shelters before opening fire. The documented collapse in birth rates and soaring infant mortality point toward deliberate reproductive violence, part of a broader strategy to reduce the Palestinian population itself and counter Israel’s perceived demographic threat.

The scale, brutality, and sadism of this campaign exceed the descriptive capacity of ordinary language. Viewed against a history of orchestrated violence and dispossession since 1948, it is unmistakably the conduct of a pariah state—otherwise, the term is meaningless.

Young men and boys carry relief supplies from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) as displaced Palestinians return from a distribution centre in the central Gaza Strip on 8 June 2025. Nick Maynard, a consultant surgeon at Oxford University hospital has spoken about how he and other doctors in Gaza have noted a pattern of injuries in shootings by Israeli soldiers whereby teenage boys are used as “target practice” GHF “aid” sites. Photo credit: Eyad Baba

Resistance as Terrorism

To sustain this unrelenting violence, Israel recasts all Palestinian resistance as “terrorism,” a narrative amplified by Western powers and media, ignoring the right of occupied peoples to resist under international law. Commentary—even on the left—routinely begins by vilifying Hamas. Exclusive focus on Hamas’ 7 October war crimes is obligatory, despite lingering questions about Israel’s own conduct, including the use of the Hannibal Directive and its refusal to permit an independent international investigation. If anything, the 7 October attack resembles a “slave revolt”: a violent rupture by a population caged, brutalised, and denied political redress. Former UN Special Rapporteur Richard Falk noted that, while evidence of Hamas atrocities must be investigated, the attack itself “appears entirely justifiable and long overdue.” The ICJ might have tested the war-crimes charges against three indicted Hamas leaders, but Israel assassinated all three.

Hamas, contrary to mainstream portrayals, is a legitimate political and social organisation engaged in a national liberation struggle while providing extensive humanitarian services to the Palestinian community. Its military wing wages an armed resistance which, by any objective measure, is heroic, with scant resources and improvised arms facing a military of overwhelming size and firepower—the epitome of a genuine resistance. Yet following Israel’s lead, some Western powers (fewer than 1% of UN members) designated Hamas a “terrorist organisation.” After Hamas’ 2006 electoral victory, Israel imposed a blockade and launched repeated full-scale attacks, slaughtering civilians and methodically demolishing Palestinian civil society—what Israelis officials cynically term, “mowing the lawn.” In response, Hamas expanded its tunnel network to counter the blockade and protect civilians from airstrikes, a rational defensive measure compelled by the international community’s abandonment of the Palestinians.

“Liberal” Pariahs

This attitude toward Palestinian resistance permeates Israeli society, with even liberal commentators routinely branding Palestinian fighters as “terrorists.” The result is a level of public support for systematic state violence that is profoundly disturbing. Some Middle East scholars have described Israel as a “a sick, dysfunctional and twisted entity” and a “lunatic society,” and this is not hyperbole. Polls since 7 October 2023, show overwhelming Israeli Jewish support for the genocide: only 4 percent say the military response has gone too far, and nearly half expressed support for the killing of all civilians in cities seized by the Israeli military. Such moral collapse helps explain scenes that would be unthinkable in any functional democracy: civilians blocking and looting aid for starving Gazans, or the Minister of National Security openly proposing the execution of Palestinian prisoners (he was recently seen wearing a hangman’s noose lapel pin).

In this context, so-called liberal Zionism is revealed as a fiction, if it ever existed at all. What remains is a rhetorical husk that launders settler-colonial domination through the language of democracy and human rights, insisting that apartheid and genocide are mere aberrations caused by the wrong leaders. Near-universal public support for mass killing strips this claim of any credibility.

Abroad, Zionist institutions reinforce this denial through decades of myth-making—from the fantasy of a desert made to bloom to the lie of “a land without a people for a people without a land.” Emotional attachment to Israel is cultivated through religious, cultural, and institutional embedding, helping explain why even progressive Jewish organisations often fall silent—or worse, close ranks—as atrocities escalate.

Israel’s impunity, however, is not sustained by Jewish Zionism alone. In the United States, Christian Zionists outnumber Jewish Zionists by roughly thirty to one, offering vast financial and political support to Israel while adhering to a delusional, apocalyptic ideology impervious to reason or moral appeal and premised on mass Jewish death. Smaller but influential counterparts in Canada form a powerful faction within the mainstream Conservative Party, helping to fund and sustain Israel’s crimes and enforce repression at home.

Thus, settler-colonial domination and ethnic supremacy are not deviations from the project but its core principles; there is no “liberal” variant. Extensive societal support for genocide underscores the futility of appeals to moderation or internal restraint. If liberal Zionism ever existed, it lies buried beneath the rubble of Gaza.

“No Other County”—Singling Out the Pariah

Israel protests being “singled out,” with defenders invoking Sudan, Myanmar, or Dresden, as if other atrocities negate its own. The reality is the reverse: for decades Israel has been singled out for extraordinary privilege—lavished with US, British, and Canadian arms, diplomatic cover, and political indulgence unmatched by any other state. Its profusion of UN resolutions reflects not bias but the frequency and brazenness of its violations. Far from holding Israel to a higher standard, the ICC asks only that it obey the most basic laws, which it violates on a scale without parallel against a population held captive longer than any other on Earth. If any state warrants exceptional scrutiny, it is the one committing exceptional crimes.

Moreover, our governments not only defend Israel but actively repress those who challenge its crimes—monitoring protesters, criminalizing Palestine solidarity, and threatening critics with job loss, legal action, or arrest. Richard Falk was detained at the Canadian border for Palestine-related work, yet IDF soldiers implicated in war crimes freely speak and recruit on campuses. The public is subjected to relentless gaslighting designed to compel it to prioritise the sensitivities of a genocidal state over the suffering of its victims. In effect, our governments help enforce a domestic regime of “civil terror” on behalf of a pariah state.

Jewish lobbying persuaded Canada to cut the 35-year funding of KAIROS, an ecumenical human rights organisation, while pro-Israel charities funnel hundreds of millions to Israeli projects—including military operations—often in breach of tax rules, implicating Canadian taxpayers in ongoing atrocities. Meanwhile, Canadian politicians insist that Israel is an “eternal friend and ally” with whom we share “core values,” a relationship reinforced through intelligence sharing, military cooperation, a free-trade agreement, and the continued covert sale of Canadian weapons in violation of obligations to avoid complicity in war crimes.

Together, these practices reveal how deeply Israeli privilege is entrenched in the US and Canada, and how systemic the suppression of dissent has become. The scandal is not excessive criticism of Israel’s crimes, but that a pariah state committing mass atrocities enjoys such unparalleled immunity from exposure and accountability—no other country is granted such impunity. That our democracies permit a small, distant, violent state to exert such corrosive influence over our civil liberties is staggering. If Israel is singled out, it is because our governments have bound us to its crimes—arming it, shielding it, and punishing those who object—leaving Canadians not merely justified but morally obligated to call out, confront, and resist those crimes.

RCMP congregate ahead of convocation at the University of British Columbia in one of many crackdowns on freedom of expression in various Canadian universities. Photo credit: People’s University for Gaza at UBC

Confronting the Pariah

Israel’s trajectory reveals a stark truth: it cannot reform itself. Like apartheid South Africa, it is a pariah state sustained by ruthless domination and violence. Though the term carries no formal legal weight, it signals a regime that has forfeited any claim to normalcy. The pariah designation must be applied unapologetically—by governments, journalists, scholars, and human rights advocates—until Israel’s defiance of law and humanity is decisively held to account.

Historian Ilan Pappé has observed that Zionism is in its terminal phase—and for the sake of Palestinians and the world, one can only hope he is right. Israel must not be allowed to cloak its brutality in legitimacy. Palestine must remain front and center in public discourse, even as Israel and the US divert attention from Gaza, the West Bank, and their expansionist agenda. Global pressure is the only path to accountability and justice. Until then, the label “pariah” must be invoked relentlessly, rolling off our tongues as naturally as “Hamas-run health ministry.”

There was a time when morally timid, self-styled progressive politicians and community leaders, who privately recognised the truth but lacked the courage to say it aloud, comforted themselves with the meek platitude that a “true friend” of Israel would urge it to change course for its own good. That pretence is over. Israel has made it unmistakably clear that it is no friend to humanity and will never permit a Palestinian state, stripping away the last fig leaf under which Western leaders once sought shelter.

Therefore, if pariah status is to mean anything, it must be operationalised through decisive, coordinated measures. This includes ending occupation and apartheid; suspending Israel from international institutions, including the UN General Assembly; enforcing comprehensive military embargoes; imposing coordinated diplomatic, trade, financial, academic, and cultural sanctions aligned with global BDS efforts; and implementing truth and reconciliation with reparations. Governments and civil society must pursue accountability through the ICC, ICJ, and other legal mechanisms; leverage these mechanisms to restrict travel for complicit officials; compel corporate divestment from apartheid; safeguard activists from repression; hold media accountable for exposing propaganda; and prioritise Palestinian-led movements, centring voices long marginalised even within advocacy spaces.

Western support for Israel—rooted in historical guilt, strategic interest, cultural affinity, domestic politics, religious ideology, money, and propaganda—functions as a lethal buffer against accountability. These ties must be severed. The relentless suffering of Palestinians demands it: dead and traumatised children, obliterated communities, erased futures. The world’s inaction compounds the moral outrage and leaves a vacuum for Israel to claim a “legitimacy crisis,” all while it delegitimises itself through its ongoing crimes.

Palestinian novelist Susan Abulhawa has observed that Israel has inflicted a profound “moral injury” on all of humanity through its sadistic barbarism. This underscores the urgent need for global citizens to confront it as the enduring pariah it has always been, hold it fully accountable, and maintain relentless pressure until a just order rises from the ruins of its inhuman, savage oppression—and Palestine is free.