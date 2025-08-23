Photo credit: Utsav Srestha

News that in a few years (or months or even days) will surprise the distinguished and clairvoyant Western political analysts who help us see (or rather, hide) the world in their comments in the mainstream media. They will surprise them only because censorship and self-censorship do not allow the news to be reported. Let us look at a few cases, in no particular order.

1 - Zelensky was a pawn of Western interests, and will meet the fate reserved for all of them: either he accepts what is imposed on him or he meets a mysterious death. In the first case, he may even be appointed European Union commissioner (where Ukraine will enter after being carved up and neutralized as a result of its unequivocal victory against the evil Russians). He will be given the foreign affairs portfolio since, after Kaja Kallas, any distracted passerby could be called to the post.

2 - At Donald Trump’s meeting with some European leaders at the White House on 18 August, the humiliation of the European Union could not have been greater. A group of students around the master’s table. I have never seen such a well-orchestrated act of vassalage. When it comes to meetings of country leaders, everyone sits at the same table and whoever calls the meeting sits at the head of the table. In turn, the recent blackmail agreement between the US and the European Union is a new Treaty of Versailles of 1919. At that time, the winners were the European allies and the big loser was Germany. The treaty was so humiliating for Germany that it fueled the entire far right in its infancy in the Weimar Republic and in Europe—with Mussolini. The result is well known: the growth of the far right led to Hitler and war. António Costa, President of the European Council, was not invited to the Washington talks because, for the US, the European Union no longer exists. Those who were there were a group of ghosts.

3 - Trump is a businessman disguised as a politician. For now, no one realizes that the only three businesspeople he respects, that is, with whom he can do business in the future, are Vladimir Putin, Xi Ji Ping, and Narendra Modi.

4 - Brazil is Trump’s main target, and he is preparing a media coup with unprecedented effects aimed at preventing the re-election of President Lula da Silva. Only China, Russia, and the Brazilian people can save Brazil from the worst. Let us believe that they want to do so, because they have the power to do so.

5 - During the second week of August 2025, China and Russia conducted naval exercises in the Sea of Japan, but what was unprecedented was that China sent its aircraft carriers east of the Philippines for the first time in history, which was considered a historic event. Only time will tell if it will be.

6 - Two versions of the same story, which is not new, but in August of this (un)fortunate year of 2025, it made (un)news again. Only the first version was widely reported, which I am publishing in English so that there is no doubt:

First version: Source: Balkan Insight

Slobodan Milošević was not found innocent. While the International Court of Justice (ICJ) did not find evidence linking him directly to genocide during the Bosnian War, the court did rule that he failed to prevent genocide and hold those accountable. He also faced charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), where he died before the trial concluded.

Second version: (Russian sources, ergo, unreliable according to Western media): The media outlets in which this news was published are censored in the EU. It is unlikely to be published in the media that misinform us:

Ten years have passed since the then president of Serbia, Slobodan Milošević, died while imprisoned in the dungeons of an International Tribunal, after being condemned in advance by the Western press. Milošević was even compared to the genocidal Adolf Hitler.

Now, amid total silence from the same press that condemned him, the International Court in The Hague has unanimously and belatedly recognized Milošević’s innocence. He died in circumstances that have been kept secret to prevent any suspicion about the real causes of his death. It was conservative media routine to justify not only the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) bombings in Serbia and Kosovo, but also the economic sanctions against the country presided over by Milošević. In this vein, Milošević spent the last five years of his life in prison awaiting the conclusion of the Tribunal’s investigations, which has only now happened.

It has been recognized that Slobodan Milošević, in addition to defending his country, tried to stop the crimes committed during the war in which NATO bombed the region daily, using false arguments, as the International Court in The Hague now points out. As if this gross example of manipulation of information were not enough, which continues, as can be seen from the media silence on the current verdict, there have always been strong indications that Milošević died in suspicious circumstances.

In short, Milošević, according to the Hague Tribunal, did not participate in any “joint criminal campaign” to “ethnically cleanse” Bosnia of Muslims and Croats. Everything that had been reported on the matter was unfounded, not least because the judges concluded that “Slobodan Milošević had stated at the time that members of other nations and ethnic groups should be protected, and that discrimination against other ethnic groups should not be in the national interest of the Serbs.”

Furthermore, Milošević himself stated loud and clear that “crimes committed by ethnic groups should be combated vigorously.” In fact, the Hague Tribunal itself made little effort to make the 2,590-page final report public. It is possible that those responsible for the Tribunal themselves believed that hardly anyone would read a report of that length.

Milošević was found dead in his cell 72 hours after his lawyer sent a letter to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, claiming that Milošević was being deliberately poisoned. An official report by the Hague Tribunal on the investigation into his death confirmed that a drug (rifamycin) never prescribed by his doctors was found in his blood in tests carried out after his death.

Rifamycin neutralized the effects of another drug Milošević was taking for high blood pressure, which increased the likelihood of a heart attack.

These facts show that, often, even before a final sentence is handed down, someone can be judged prematurely by the conservative press. History, as we know, is full of examples of this.

In Milošević’s case, there was always suspicion that powerful geopolitical interests would prefer to see him dead before the trial that acquitted him was completed. It is hoped that at some point, some media outlet will report at least part of the information disclosed here.

When will we know the truth? When will we know the identity of those who ordered the assassination of John Kennedy or Martin Luther Jr.?

7 - In the week of 18 August 2025, the African Union gave its official support to changing the map of Africa, which since the 16th century has been drawn according to the Mercator projection. This projection artificially increases the size of Europe and North America and reduces the size of the African continent to roughly half its actual size. This projection is not and never intended to be neutral and has conditioned the way the world in general, and African children in particular, have imagined their continent in schools, contributing significantly to their low self-esteem as natives of this diminished continent. It is intended to be replaced by the Equal Earth projection, which is more faithful to the actual size of the different continents. This replacement means that cartographic representation will now be officially recognized as a dimension of politics, both national and international.

8 - Incredibly, Donald Trump was seriously considered as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. He even asked African leaders, whom he summoned to the White House (built by black people), to write letters to the Nobel Committee supporting his candidacy in exchange for tariff advantages. The news of his possible nomination spread around the world. The same did not happen with the recent news that the Nobel Committee discreetly removed Donald Trump from the list of candidates.

9 - Young people around the world are adopting new forms of struggle, often derived from the culture closest to them, such as pop culture or comic books. Indonesia recently celebrated eighty years of independence. An official part of the celebrations is to fly the red and white Indonesian flag in the streets and on houses throughout the country. According to President Prabowo Subianto, “red signifies the blood shed to achieve independence and white signifies the purity of our souls.” This time, the official Indonesian flag faced stiff competition from the pirate flag “Jolly Roger” from the Japanese saga “One Piece,” a manga created by Eiichiro Oda in 1997. The flag consists of a skull with a straw hat. For young people, it was a way of fighting poverty, inflation, and corruption and, above all, of remembering and denouncing the fact that the president is the son-in-law of the dictator Suharto. The dictator was responsible for the overthrow of President Sukarno and the murder of many thousands of Communist Party militants. And let us not forget that it was he who (at the behest of Henry Kissinger?) ordered the brutal invasion of East Timor in 1975, in which some 200,000 Timorese died.

10- The genocide in Gaza is already considered the great crime that will dishonor all of humanity in the 21st century. But little or nothing is known about another crime of the same magnitude and with the same weapon of destruction (famine) that is taking place in Sudan. Behind this crime are countries that we have come to regard as champions of peace negotiations in Palestine. The fact is that there is gold in Sudan, and gold is always in short supply for those who already have a lot.

11 – Rarely is the difference between war and genocide mentioned. In the war in Ukraine, the percentage of children killed is 0.3%. In Gaza, it is 37.7%.

12 - Zionism began as a project to create an ethno-Jewish state, a project that was highly contested among Jews themselves. Since the 1920s, it has been steeped in the fascist politics that were beginning to dominate Europe. It then allied itself with apartheid South Africa and supported dictators in Latin America. It even negotiated the deportation of 60,000 Palestinians to Paraguay. Today, it is no longer a mere follower of the global far-right movement. It has become one of its leaders. How was this possible?

13 - According to the UN database on the safety of its humanitarian personnel in the field, 383 were killed worldwide in 2024, almost half of them in Gaza. The highest figure ever. António Guterres does not even defend his own staff. Those who work at the UN miss the last Secretary-General worthy of the name, Kofi Annan. He had the courage to oppose the war in Iraq. The US response was swift. António Guterres (certainly without realizing it?) is the useful idiot of the US and Israel. With him, the funeral of the UN began to be organized, just as in 1933 when Germany abandoned the League of Nations.

14 - In July, the US government made it clear that artificial intelligence (AI) companies wishing to do business with the White House will need to ensure that their systems are “objective and free from ideological biases imposed from above.” In an executive order to “prevent woke AI in the federal government,” President Donald Trump refers to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives as an example of biased ideology. The apparent contradiction of demanding unbiased AI while dictating how AI models should discuss DEI shows that the notion of ideology-free AI is a fantasy. Several studies have shown that most language models skew their responses in a conservative direction on issues such as imposing taxes on flights, restricting rent increases for housing, and legalizing abortion. Chinese chatbots such as DeepSeek, Qwen, and others censor information about the Tiananmen Square events, Taiwan’s political status, and the persecution of Uyghurs, aligning themselves with the official position of the Chinese government. AI models are neither politically neutral nor free of bias. But many people are using them as if they were.

15 - What is sold as innovation is nothing more than repetition: once again, a major global brand is turning ancestral knowledge into a commodity, extracting profit and giving nothing back to the communities that hold this collective memory. This time, the case involves the German company Adidas, accused of cultural appropriation for launching the Oaxaca Slip-On model, inspired by traditional huarache sandals—a symbol of Mexican indigenous culture—without acknowledging or compensating local artisans. The episode, which began as yet another “isolated case,” quickly became a matter of state: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum intervened in the debate and shifted the controversy from the field of design to that of economic justice and cultural heritage. Showing a photo of the sneakers, she accused the German company of cultural appropriation and stated that her government was already considering legal measures to protect the collective intellectual property of indigenous peoples.

16 - African countries are hit by far fewer natural disasters than the rest of the world. But they suffer much more. For example, in 2016, African countries were hit by 17% of natural disasters compared to other regions of the world, but ranked third in the number of people who died or were displaced (31.8 million). Asian countries were the most affected by natural disasters (47%). Although it has declined in Asia, mortality from disasters has increased in Africa. In northeastern Nigeria alone, 8.8 million people are threatened by hunger. There are several reasons for this. Among them are socioeconomic and political factors, foreign debt in an international system created against them, greed for natural resources, and the civil wars they provoke. Climate change as it is being prepared for the next COP to be held in Belém (Brazil) is the latest farce staged by rich countries to carry out the latest version of Malthusianism: the poor are to blame for their poverty and their punishment is to disappear in floods and droughts.

17- Twenty-seven years ago, on 20 August 1998, the United States launched a cruise missile attack on the Al-Shifa Pharmaceutical Factory, Sudan’s largest drug manufacturer. The attack completely destroyed the facility and killed or injured 12 people. The consequences, however, were much more severe. Al-Shifa was one of the largest pharmaceutical companies on the African continent. The institution produced half of the medicines consumed by Sudanese people and exported affordable pharmaceutical products to several countries in Africa and the Middle East. With the destruction of the factory, Sudan faced a severe shortage of medicines that made relief efforts impossible. The lack of medical treatment and the worsening of epidemics caused tens of thousands of deaths. The US government justified the attack by claiming that the Al-Shifa Factory produced chemical weapons—a false justification that was quickly refuted. The attack occurred at the height of a sex scandal involving Bill Clinton and was used as part of a diversionary strategy. Who remembers this?

This text could go on with many more examples. But the ones I have selected are enough to show how our ignorance is being constructed by the dominant knowledge in the West.